2022 AMA National Enduro Championship Gobbler Getter

At the final round of the 2022 AMA National Enduro Championship, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammates Craig DeLong and Thad DuVall collected third and fourth, respectively, in Stanton, Alabama. A steady season earned DeLong fifth in the championship, while DuVall finished 11th, despite missing much of the season due to injury.

DeLong started the day strong, grabbing second through the first two tests of the day at the Gobbler Getter National Enduro. In Test 3, he ended the section with a fourth place result. In the next two tests, Toth claimed fifth and fourth, respectively. He ended the day with a fourth place in Test 6. His steady day secured him third overall, his second podium of the season.

"I had a good day," DeLong said. "It started off pretty solid in the first few tests and then kind of dropped back. I stayed second for the first part of the day, and then my times started to get a little slower towards the middle of the day and Ricky [Russell] caught me and passed me. I was able to regroup at the end of the day and stay third. I'm happy to end on the podium."

DuVall trailed his teammate through the opening section to finish right behind him in third. The second section challenged him, resulting in a sixth place finish. DuVall quickly rebounded, collecting a couple third and fourth place results through the final four tests of the season. He was able to finish the race just off of the podium, in fourth – his best result of the year.

"I had some really good tests," DuVall said. "The FX 350 worked really well today in this terrain. Tight and technical trails, but I had a lot of fun. I improved the last couple of races and then definitely improved this race, so I'm happy to end with a fourth. I was battling for the podium all day, but just let it slip away."

Teammate Trevor Bollinger remains out of competition due to a crash sustained during practice last month.

Gobbler Getter National – Results



NE Pro1 Class

1. Josh Toth (KTM)

2. Ricky Russell (GAS)

3. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

4. Thad DuVall – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing



Overall Championship Standings

1. Grant Baylor, 245 points

2. Josh Toth, 205 points

3. Ryder Lafferty, 191 points

…

5. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 178 points

11. Thad DuVall – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 74 points