New Retro Redux: 2026 Suzuki GSX-8T and GSX-8TT motorcycles!

Who doesn’t love the look of nostalgia? Blending 1960s and ’70s flair with cutting-edge modern technology Suzuki’s introduces both the new GSX-8T and GSX-8TT blending the marque’s most iconic machines. New Retro Redux: 2026 Suzuki GSX-8T and 2026 Suzuki GSX-8TT motorcycles right here on Total Motorcycle! The 2026 Suzuki GSX-8T pays homage to the legendary T500 with its brushed-silver radiator shrouds, round LED headlight and classic tuck-and-roll seat, while the 2026 Suzuki GSX-8TT channels the Yoshimura-prepared GS1000 AMA superbike through a race-style cowling, lower fairing and flat-top race seat. Both bikes ride on a 4.36 gallon (16.5-litre) tank, feature hand-polished bar-end mirrors and sport slim, low-profile silhouettes that bridge the gap between cafe-racers and modern roadsters.

Under the skin sits Suzuki’s award-winning 776 cc parallel-twin with a 270° crank for razor-sharp throttle response, delivering 57.5 lb-ft of torque at 6,800 rpm and 81.7 horsepower at 8,500 rpm. That thumping powerplant is bolted into a twin-spar steel frame with a lightweight subframe, KYB upside-down forks (gold on the 8T, black on the 8TT) and a rear KYB shock. Stopping duties are handled by twin 310 mm discs up front with radially mounted Nissin calipers and a 240 mm rear disc. The rider interface is all modern too: three-mode traction control, selectable power maps, a bi-directional quickshifter, Suzuki’s easy-start and low-rpm assist, plus a full-colour TFT readout and USB-C charging courtesy of a compact Eliiy Power battery.

Both retro-styled twins arrive in showrooms in the coming weeks. Colour options range from Candy Burnt Gold and Metallic Matt Steel Green on the 2026 Suzuki GSX-8T to race-inspired striping on the 2026 Suzuki GSX-8TT’s Glass Sparkle Black or Pearl Matt Shadow Green variants. Every model carries Suzuki’s three-year factory warranty, extendable up to seven years with regular servicing at an authorized dealer.

Two-step this way into our 2026 Total Motorcycle Model Review Guides for Suzuki and also check out the new 2025 Motorcycles as well!

Suzuki launches new retro models: GSX-8T and GSX-8TT

Suzuki has launched two brand-new models on its award-winning 800cc platform, with the GSX-8T and GSX-8TT combining retro spirit with next generation performance. The 8T takes styling cues from classic bikes of the 1960s and 1970s, such as the iconic Suzuki T500, while the 8TT builds on that platform further but with inspiration coming from the faired race bikes of the period, such as the legendary Yoshimura GS1000 AMA superbike.

Both models use Suzuki’s 776cc parallel twin engine with its 270° crankshaft design, which gives it unrivalled drive and lowdown power, while double overhead cams and four valves per cylinder enable a free-revving nature.

The engine is housed in a twin-spar steel frame with a separate lightweight subframe. An electronics suite comprises traction control, power modes, a bi-directional quickshifter, and colour TFT screen.

Both the 8T and 8TT get a new fuel tank, seat, seat unit, and handlebars complete with bar-end mirrors.

The 8T adopts a new round headlight with full LED lighting, blending modern technology with classic styling. The 8TT adds a headlight cowling that shares more than a passing resemblance to vintage road race machinery from the 70s and 80s.

Design

The 8T and 8TT’s design brief was to produce two machines that embody the retro spirit of Suzuki’s heritage and iconic models of past decades. Drawn by designers in Italy and further sculpted in Japan, both models use a new 16.5-litre fuel tank, which connects each side to new radiator shrouds – brushed silver on the 8T and black on the 8TT – adorned with the circular GSX8 logo.

The 8T evokes the charm of classic bikes, and a new circular headlight design with a flat bottom section is further reminiscent of motorcycles of the 70s and 80s, though it is full-LED with a bright, horizontal LED strip across the middle.

Inspired by classic road race machines, the 8TT retains the same headlight unit as its 8T stablemate but wraps it in a cowling that bears a striking resemblance to the GS1000S of the late 1970s. It is fitted with a screen that further completes the look, as well as providing the functional benefit of added weather protection.

New circular bar-end mirrors ensure a sleek and low profile. Their design was refined to ensure visual harmony with the overall silhouette, and special attention was paid to detail, including hand-polishing the parting lines and gate marks of the aluminium die-cast stays. The mirrors offer excellent rearward visibility by minimising interference from the rider’s body.

Underneath the 776cc parallel twin engine, the 8TT also adopts a lower cowling, further enhancing its racier aesthetic.

A new seat, inspired by the tuck-and-roll seats of the 1960s and 70s slots onto the top of the subframe of the 8T. It features high-density foam cushioning for enhanced comfort and a premium riding experience. Additionally, the shape of the seat front improves ease of mounting and dismounting and provides excellent foot reach.

On the 8TT the seat still ensures a comfortable ride but is finished with a flatter top more reminiscent of race bike seats.

With a matt finish to its black seat unit, brushed radiator shrouds, gold forks, and black wheels, the GSX-8T will be available with a Candy Burnt Gold, Metallic Matt Steel Green, or Metallic Matt Black fuel tank.

The 8TT adds more pops of colour and retro racing flair thanks to striped decals on its tank and cowling, with matching wheels. A Glass Sparkle Black variant is offset by red wheels and red and gold decals, while a Pearl Matt Shadow Green version is completed with gold wheels and gold and bronze stripes.

Engine

While retro spirit comes from the styling of the 8T and 8TT, next generation performance is delivered by Suzuki’s award-winning 776cc parallel twin engine; widely praised for its drive from the bottom end and through its midrange, making it a useable, flexible, and fun powerplant. This character and punchy performance is enhanced by a 270° crankshaft design, helping fire the 8T and 8TT from corner to corner. Peak torque is 78Nm at 6800rpm, and peak power comes in at 82.9PS at 8500rpm.

A cross balancer reduces vibrations and aids in the motor’s compact design, and a short exhaust muffler keeps the bike’s side profile clean and compact while still providing an exciting exhaust note.

Chassis

Both models use the same steel frame and subframe, and aluminium swingarm. They are suspended by upside down KYB forks – gold on the 8T and black on the 8TT – and a KYB rear shock. Wide, tapered aluminium handlebars provide an engaging and comfortable riding position, offering plenty of leverage for steering input. Stopping power comes via twin 310mm discs up front with radially-mounted Nissin calipers, and a 240mm disc at the rear.

Electronics

Sat atop the retro headlight is a fully-modern colour TFT screen, displaying all the information the rider needs, including rev counter, speedo, and gear position indicator, as well as the selected traction control setting – with three available to choose from, plus off – and the chosen power mode from A, B, or C. Making for slick gear changes is a bi-directional quickshifter as standard, plus Suzuki’s easy-start and low RPM assist systems.

Both models also come with a USB Type-C socket as standard, which also supports fast charging.

Developed by Eliiy Power using advanced energy storage technology, a new, compact, lightweight battery offers reliability, durability, enhanced startability, and long life with minimal self-discharge.

Pricing and availability

The GSX-8T and GSX-8TT will come with an OTR price of £9,599 and £9,999 respectively and will be arriving in dealerships in the coming weeks. Both come with Suzuki’s standard three-year warranty plus up to seven-years extended warranty, activated by regular servicing at an authorised Suzuki dealership.