See the 25 New 2026 BMW Motorcycles Just Unveiled at TMW!

Are you a BMW Motorrad Motorcyclist? Maybe you are looking for your next luxury BMW and want to swap 4 wheels for 2 sportier ones that will draw admiration? Well, Total Motorcycle has what you are looking for! Big news is the all-new 2026 BMW R1300RS, 2026 BMW R1300RT, 2026 BMW R1300R and 2026 BMW R12 G/S but there’s more! Discover over 25 New 2026 BMW Motorcycles Just Unveiled at TMW right here in full length, full features and full color with global MSRP’s just for our readers.

Riders all around the world look forward to BMW Motorrad’s release and we not only have all the new bikes but also all the release information that’s currently available in the USA, Canada and Europe all combined into a single, easy to read and navigate page for you!

Discover the best in our 2026 BMW Motorcycle Model Review Guides. Also also check out all our other 2025 and 2026 Motorcycle Model Review Guides today too. Only the best will ever do for the past 26 years.

Total Motorcycle’s 2026 BMW Motorcycle Review Guides.

New 2026 Bike Reviews, Huge Photos, Full Specifications.

Get it all at Total Motorcycle with the 2026 BMW Motorcycle Guide.

Sport

– 2026 BMW M1000RR

– 2026 BMW M1000R

– 2026 BMW S1000RR

– 2026 BMW R1300RS – New model

– 2026 BMW Motorrad Concept RR – Concept

Adventure

– 2026 BMW R1300GS

– 2026 BMW R1300GS Adventure

– 2026 BMW M1000XR

– 2026 BMW S1000XR

– 2026 BMW F900XR

– 2026 BMW F900GS

– 2026 BMW F900GS Adventure

– 2026 BMW F800GS

Tour

– 2026 BMW K1600GTL

– 2026 BMW K1600GT

– 2026 BMW K1600 Grand America

– 2026 BMW K1600B

– 2026 BMW R1300RT – New model

Roadster

– 2026 BMW R1300R – New model

– 2026 BMW S1000R

– 2026 BMW F900R

Heritage

– 2026 BMW R12

– 2026 BMW R12S

– 2026 BMW R12 nineT

– 2026 BMW R12 G/S – New model

Scooter / Urban Mobility / Maxi Scooter

– 2026 BMW CE04 – New model

The new 2026 BMW R 1300 RS.

New 1,300 cc Boxer Sport Tourer with 145 hp and 110 lb-ft of torque.

The fastest and sportiest boxer bike in BMW Motorrad’s current lineup.

Optional ASA Automatic Shift Assistant.

Market launch expected in late Q3/early Q4, 2025.

MSRP of $16,995* plus Destination. *Price subject to change.

. . . BMW Motorrad USA is proud to announce the new, sportier and more aggressive 2026 BMW R 1300 RS. The big boxer Sport Tourer returns with more power, more torque, more style, new technology and new options that allow each rider to tailor the extremely well balanced R 1300 RS to their specific desires and needs.

The low center of gravity and prodigious torque from the BMW boxer motor makes the new roadster an equally excellent companion for commuting, sport riding and touring.

“With the new BMW R 1300 RS, we’ve taken our sports touring bike with boxer engine to a whole new level. The motorcycle has been consistently designed with dynamic riding in mind. Thanks to an all-new engine, chassis and aerodynamic concept, it offers an even sportier riding experience than its predecessor. At the same time, it remains the perfect companion for comfortable touring and long-distance travel.”

Hauke Glässing, Project Manager BMW R 1300 RS

BMW R 1300 RS FEATURES

New 1,300 cc liquid-cooled boxer motor delivers 145 hp and 110 lb-ft of torque.

New steel frame with aluminum rear section.

New upside-down 47 mm front fork and revised EVO Paralever II rear suspension.

New lighter wheels (combined -3.0 lbs.).

New DSA Dynamic Suspension Adjustment with a first for production motorcycle upside down forks – an adjustable front spring rate.

New Prop-Up Aid feature for the optional centerstand.

New Riding Assistant with Active Cruise Control and Frontal Collision Warning.

New Optional GPS Prep with electronic lock.

Standard Riding Modes – RAIN, ROAD and ECO.

Standard MSR Engine Drag Torque Control.

Standard BMW Motorrad Integral ABS Pro.

Standard Full LED Lighting. Headlight Pro Optional.

Four Styles / Colors.

New Standard Complimentary BMW Motorrad Ultimate Care Break-In Service.

The new 2026 BMW R 1300 RT.

New 1,300 cc Boxer Tourer with 145 hp and 110 lb-ft of torque.

Optional ASA Automatic Shift Assistant.

Market launch expected in late Q3/early Q4, 2025.

MSRP of $22,495* plus Destination. *Price subject to change.

. . . BMW Motorrad USA is proud to announce the new, more powerful and more athletic 2026 BMW R 1300 RT. Nearly every part of the new RT has been reimagined and re-engineered by BMW Motorrad designers and engineers, improving its capabilities well beyond its predecessor.

The low center of gravity and prodigious torque from the BMW boxer motor makes the new RT an excellent companion for commuting, spirited riding and long distance touring.

“With the new BMW R 1300 RT, we’ve taken the touring icon from BMW Motorrad to a whole new level. It is lighter in design, more accessible and more dynamic than ever before. In addition, with a completely new engine, chassis and aerodynamics, it offers a riding experience that meets the highest demands in this segment in terms of dynamics, comfort and travel capability”. Harald Spagl, Project Manager BMW R 1300 RT

BMW R 1300 RT FEATURES

New 1,300 cc liquid-cooled boxer motor delivers 145 hp and 110 lb-ft of torque.

New steel frame with aluminum rear section.

New front EVO Telelever and rear EVO Paralever suspension for greater stability.

Available electronic DCA Dynamic Suspension Adjustment with two settings for Comfort and Dynamic riding.

New lighter, more athletic design.

New lighter wheels (combined -3.0 lbs.).

New Prop-Up Aid feature for the optional center stand.

New 10.25 inch TFT color display with Connectivity.

New Riding Assistant with Active Cruise Control, Frontal Collision Warning and Lane Change Warning.

Three standard riding modes – RAIN, ROAD, ECO.

Optional riding modes – DYNAMIC and DYNAMIC PRO.

Standard MSR Engine Drag Torque Control.

Standard BMW Motorrad Fully Integral ABS Pro with ABS control in corners.

Standard full LED lighting with optional Headlight Pro.

Optional Audio Pro.

Optional Comfort Passenger Package with heated seats, passenger backrest and grips.

Four Styles / Colors.

Optional High Windshield.

Multiple seat heights.

Integrated side cases and optional top case with LED lighting and power sockets.

Optional expanding Vario cases.

New Standard Complimentary BMW Motorrad Ultimate Care Break-In Service.

BMW Motorrad presents the new BMW R 1300 R.

New 1,300 cc Boxer Roadster with 145 hp and 110 lb-ft of torque.

Optional ASA Automatic Shift Assistant.

Market launch expected in late Q3/early Q4, 2025.

MSRP of $16,595* plus Destination. * Price subject to change.

Woodcliff Lake, NJ – April 10, 2025 . . . BMW Motorrad USA is proud to announce the new, sportier and more aggressive 2026 BMW R 1300 R. The big boxer roadster returns with more power, more torque, more style, new technology and new options that allow each rider to tailor the extremely well balanced R 1300 R to their specific desires and needs.

The low center of gravity and prodigious torque from the BMW boxer motor makes the new roadster an equally excellent companion for commuting, sport riding and touring.

“With the new BMW R 1300 R, we’ve taken our dynamic roadster with boxer engine to a whole new level. Focused uncompromisingly on riding dynamics, it delivers a far sportier experience than its predecessor thanks to a completely redesigned engine and chassis, while still retaining core BMW values such as touring capability and comfort.”

Christof Lischka, Head of Development BMW Motorrad

BMW R 1300 R FEATURES

New 1,300 cc liquid-cooled boxer motor delivers 145 hp and 110 lb-ft of torque.

New steel frame with aluminum rear section.

New upside-down 47 mm front fork and revised EVO Paralever II rear suspension.

New lighter wheels (combined -3.0 lbs.).

New DSA Dynamic Suspension Adjustment with a first for production motorcycle upside down forks – an adjustable front spring rate.

New prop-up aid feature (part of DSA) for the optional center stand.

New Riding Assistant with Active Cruise Control and Frontal Collision Warning.

New Optional GPS Prep with electronic lock.

Standard Riding Modes – RAIN, ROAD and ECO.

Standard MSR Engine Drag Torque Control.

Standard BMW Motorrad Integral ABS Pro.

Standard Full LED Lighting. Headlight Pro Optional.

Four Styles / Colors.

New Standard Complimentary BMW Motorrad Ultimate Care Break-In Service.

BMW Motorrad USA 2026 Model Year Update.

Woodcliff Lake, NJ – July 21, 2025 . . . BMW Motorrad USA announces 2026 model year pricing, color, and equipment update information.

As additional models are announced, detailed information will be made available.

New features / colors can be found in Bold.

All 2026 BMW motorcycles include the Ultimate Care Break-In Service, or “600 Mile Service” as standard. This included service further provides BMW customers with a truly premium experience. Time and mileage limits apply – maximum 6 months from the in-service date or maximum 750 miles – whichever comes first.

2026 BMW F 800 GS

MSRP: $10,925 plus Destination.

Colors: Light White (n/c) unchanged.

Style Triple Black (optional) unchanged.

New Style Sport Gravity Blue (optional) replaces Racing Blue Metallic.

Standard Equip: 895 cc liquid-cooled parallel twin. 87 hp and 67 lb-ft of torque.

BMW Motorrad ABS Pro.

DTC Dynamic Traction Control.

6.5” TFT color display with Connectivity.

Full LED lighting.

12v and USB power sockets.

Optional Equip: Premium Package $1,965 (reduced from $2,295).

2026 BMW F 900 GS

MSRP: $14,275 plus Destination.

Colors: Black Storm Metallic (n/c) unchanged.

Style Passion Sao Paulo Yellow (optional) unchanged.

Style GS Trophy (optional) unchanged.

Standard Equip: 895 cc liquid-cooled parallel twin. 105 hp and 68.6 lb-ft of torque.

BMW Motorrad ABS Pro.

DTC Dynamic Traction Control.

6.5” TFT color display with Connectivity.

Full LED lighting.

12v and USB power sockets.

Heated Grips.

Optional Equip: Premium Package $1,600 (reduced from $1,660).

Off-Highway Package removed.

Enduro Package Pro. Unchanged.

2026 BMW F 900 GS Adventure

MSRP: $15,075

Colors: Black Storm Metallic (n/c) unchanged.

New Sage Green Metallic (optional) replaces White Aluminum Metallic.

Standard Equip: 895 cc liquid-cooled parallel twin. 105 hp and 68.6 lb-ft of torque.

BMW Motorrad ABS Pro.

DTC Dynamic Traction Control.

6.5” TFT color display with Connectivity.

Full LED lighting.

12v and USB power sockets.

Heated Grips.

6-gallon fuel tank.

Optional Equip: Premium Package $2,025 (reduced from $2,795) in Black Storm.

Premium Package $2,225 (reduced from $2,795) in Sage Green.

2026 BMW F 900 R

MSRP: $9,595 plus Destination.

Colors: Snapper Rocks Blue (n/c) unchanged.

Style Sport Racing Blue Metallic (optional) unchanged.

Style Triple Black (optional) unchanged.

Standard Equip: 895 cc liquid-cooled parallel twin. 105 hp and 68 lb-ft of torque.

BMW Motorrad ABS.

DTC Dynamic Traction Control.

ASC Automatic Stability Control.

6.5” TFT color display with Connectivity.

Full LED lighting.

12v and USB power sockets.

Optional Equip: Premium Package $1,870 (increased from $1,470). GPS Prep and TPM Tire Pressure Monitor added to package.

2026 BMW F 900 XR

MSRP: $12,695 plus Destination.

Colors: Racing Red (n/c) unchanged.

Style Sport Light White / Racing Blue (optional) unchanged.

Style Triple Black (optional) unchanged.

Standard Equip: 895 cc liquid-cooled parallel twin. 105 hp and 68 lb-ft of torque.

BMW Motorrad ABS.

ASC Automatic Stability Control.

6.5” TFT color display with Connectivity.

Full LED lighting with Headlight Pro cornering light.

12v power socket.

Heated Grips.

Optional Equip: Premium Package $1,650 (reduced from $1,755).

2026 BMW R 12

MSRP: $13,145 plus Destination.

Colors: Black Storm Metallic (n/c) unchanged.

New Gravity Blue Metallic (optional) replaces Aventurin Red Metallic.

New Option 719 Meteoric Dust 2 Metallic (optional) replaces Avus Silver.

Standard Equip: 1,170cc air/oil-cooled boxer twin. 95 hp and 81 lb-ft of torque.

BMW Motorrad ABS Pro.

DTC Dynamic Traction Control and Dynamic Engine Brake Control.

Keyless Ride.

Full LED lighting.

Optional Equip: Premium Package $1,320 (reduced from $1,444).

2026 BMW R 12 nineT and R 12 S

MSRP: $17,245 plus Destination. $22,140 plus Destination (R 12 S).

Colors: Black Storm Metallic (n/c) unchanged.

New Imperial Blue Metallic (optional) replaces San Remo Green Metallic.

Option 719 Aluminum (optional) unchanged.

Lava Orange Metallic (n/c) unchanged (R 12 S).

Standard Equip: 1,170cc air/oil-cooled boxer twin. 109 hp and 85 lb-ft of torque.

BMW Motorrad ABS Pro.

DTC Dynamic Traction Control and Dynamic Engine Brake Control.

Keyless Ride.

Full LED lighting.

Aluminum fuel tank.

Intelligent Emergency Call.

Optional Equip: Premium Package $1,320 (reduced from $1,444).

2026 BMW R 12 G/S

The R 12 G/S is completely new for 2026.

MSRP: $16,995 plus Destination.

Colors: Night Black Matte (n/c).

Light White (optional).

Sand Rover Matte (optional).

Standard Equip: 1,170cc air/oil-cooled boxer twin. 109 hp and 85 lb-ft of torque.

BMW Motorrad ABS Pro.

DTC Dynamic Traction Control.

Keyless Ride.

Full LED lighting.

Fully Adjustable Enduro Suspension with progressive damping.

Intelligent Emergency Call.

Optional Equip: Premium Package $1,805. Enduro Package Pro $880. Unchanged.

2026 BMW R 1300 R

The R 1300 R is completely new for 2026.

MSRP: $16,595 plus Destination.

Colors: Snapper Rocks Blue Package (optional).

Style Exclusive Racing Blue Metallic Package (optional).

Style Performance Light White Package (optional).

Option 719 Black Storm Metallic Package (optional).

Standard Equip: 1,300cc liquid-cooled boxer twin. 145 hp and 110 lb-ft or torque.

BMW Motorrad ABS Pro and Dynamic Brake Control.

DTC Dynamic Traction Control and Dynamic ESA.

6.5” TFT color display with Connectivity.

Full LED Lighting and Keyless Ride.

Dynamic Cruise Control.

12v and USB power sockets.

Hill Start Assist.

Intelligent Emergency Call.

Optional Equip: Excellence Package $3,345 will be added to each of the four color / style packages.

2026 BMW R 1300 RS

The R 1300 RS is completely new for 2026.

MSRP: $16,995 plus Destination.

Colors: Racing Blue Metallic Package (optional).

Style Triple Black Package (optional).

Style Performance Light White Package (optional).

Option 719 Brooklyn Grey Metallic Package (optional).

Standard Equip: 1,300cc liquid-cooled boxer twin. 145 hp and 110 lb-ft or torque.

BMW Motorrad ABS Pro and Dynamic Brake Control.

DTC Dynamic Traction Control and Dynamic ESA.

6.5” TFT color display with Connectivity.

Full LED Lighting and Keyless Ride.

Dynamic Cruise Control.

12v and USB power sockets.

Hill Start Assist.

Intelligent Emergency Call.

Optional Equip: Excellence Package $2,850 will be added to each of the four color / style packages.

2026 BMW R 1300 RT

The R 1300 RT is completely new for 2026.

MSRP: $22,495 plus Destination.

Colors: Alpine White Package (optional).

Style Impulse Racing Blue Metallic Package (optional).

Style Triple Black Package (optional).

Option 719 Blue Ridge Mountain Metallic Package (optional).

Standard Equip: 1,300cc liquid-cooled boxer twin. 145 hp and 110 lb-ft or torque.

BMW Motorrad ABS Pro and Dynamic Brake Control.

DTC Dynamic Traction Control and Dynamic ESA.

6.5” TFT color display with Connectivity.

Full LED Lighting and Keyless Ride.

Dynamic Cruise Control and Hill Start Assist.

12v and USB power sockets.

Integral pannier side cases in body color.

Intelligent Emergency Call.

Optional Equip: Comfort and Dynamic Packages are included with each of the four color / style packages.

2026 BMW R 1300 GS

MSRP: $20,275 plus Destination.

Colors: New Racing Red (standard) replaces Light White.

Style Triple Black (optional) unchanged.

Style GS Trophy Racing Blue Metallic (optional) unchanged.

New Option 719 Imperial Blue Metallic (optional) replaces Aurelius Green.

Standard Equip: 1,300cc liquid-cooled boxer twin. 145 hp and 110 lb-ft or torque.

BMW Motorrad ABS Pro and Dynamic Brake Control.

DTC Dynamic Traction Control and Dynamic ESA.

Dynamic Engine Brake Control and

6.5” TFT color display with Connectivity.

Full LED Lighting with BMW Motorrad Matrix LED headlight.

Heated Grips and TPM Tire Pressure Monitor.

Optional Equip: Each of the 4 Color / Style Packages includes Comfort Pkg., Touring Pkg., Dynamic Pkg., Headlight Pro, choice of Gear Shift Assist Pro or Automatic Shift Assistant and Riding Assistant.

2026 BMW R 1300 GS Adventure.

MSRP: $23,645 plus Destination.

Colors: Racing Red (standard) unchanged.

Style Triple Black (optional) unchanged.

Style GS Trophy Racing Blue Metallic (optional) unchanged.

Option 719 Aurelius Green Metallic Matte (optional) unchanged.

Standard Equip: 1,300cc liquid-cooled boxer twin. 145 hp and 110 lb-ft or torque.

BMW Motorrad ABS Pro and Dynamic Brake Control.

DTC Dynamic Traction Control and Dynamic ESA.

Dynamic Engine Brake Control

7.9 gallon fuel tank with integral attachment points.

6.5” TFT color display with Connectivity.

Full LED Lighting with BMW Motorrad Matrix LED headlight.

Heated Grips and TPM Tire Pressure Monitor.

Optional Equip: Each of the 4 Color/Style Packages includes Touring Pkg., Dynamic Pkg., Headlight Pro, choice of Gear Shift Assist Pro or Automatic Shift Assistant, Riding Assistant

2026 BMW S 1000 R

MSRP: $15,385 plus Destination.

Colors: Black Storm Metallic (n/c) unchanged.

Style Sport Bluefire / Mugiallo Yellow (optional) unchanged.

M Motorsport Light White (optional) unchanged.

Standard Equip: 999cc liquid cooled inline-four. 170 hp and 84 lb-ft of torque.

BMW Motorrad ABS Pro with Race ABS.

Full LED Lighting.

6.5” TFT color display with Connectivity.

M Quick Action Throttle.

MSR Dynamic Engine Brake Control.

Hill Start Control Pro.

Full LED lighting.

Intelligent Emergency Call.

Optional Equip: Premium Package. Unchanged

2026 BMW S 1000 RR

MSRP: $19,755 plus Destination.

Colors: Black Storm Metallic (n/c) unchanged.

Style Sport Bluestone Metallic (optional) unchanged.

M Motorsport Light White (optional) unchanged.

Standard Equip: 999cc liquid cooled inline-four. 205 hp and 83 lb-ft of torque.

BMW Motorrad ABS Pro with Race ABS.

M Chassis Kit and M Winglets.

Dynamic Traction Control.

Full LED Lighting.

6.5” TFT color display with Connectivity.

M Quick Action Throttle.

MSR Dynamic Engine Brake Control.

Riding Modes Pro and Hill Start Control Pro.

Full LED lighting.

Intelligent Emergency Call.

Optional Equip: Premium Package $2,490 (reduced from $2,590).

2026 BMW S 1000 XR

MSRP: $18,715 plus Destination.

Colors: Black Storm Metallic 2 (n/c) unchanged.

Style Sport Gravity Blue Metallic (optional) unchanged.

M Motorsport Light White (optional) unchanged.

Standard Equip: 999cc liquid cooled inline-four. 170 hp and 84 lb-ft of torque.

BMW Motorrad ABS Pro with Race ABS.

Dynamic Traction Control.

M Chassis Kit and M Winglets.

Full LED Lighting.

6.5” TFT color display with Connectivity.

M Quick Action Throttle.

MSR Dynamic Engine Brake Control.

Riding Modes Pro and Hill Start Control Pro.

Full LED lighting.

Intelligent Emergency Call.

Optional Equip: Premium Package $2,345 (reduced from $2,590).

2026 BMW M 1000 R

MSRP: $22,565 plus Destination.

Colors: M Motorsport Light White (n/c) unchanged.

White Aluminum Metallic Matte (n/c) unchanged.

M Competition Black Storm Metallic (optional) unchanged.

Standard Equip: 999cc liquid-cooled inline-four. 205 hp and 83 lb-ft of torque.

BMW Motorrad ABS Pro with M Brakes and Race ABS.

Riding Modes Pro and Hill Start Control Pro.

Dynamic Damping Control and Forged Wheels.

6.5” TFT color display with Connectivity.

Dynamic Engine Brake Control.

M Winglets.

Full LED lighting.

Optional Equip: M Competition Package $5,995. Unchanged.

2026 BMW M 1000 RR

MSRP: $35,250 plus Destination.

Colors: M Motorsport Light White (n/c) unchanged.

M Competition Black Storm Metallic (optional) unchanged.

Standard Equip: 999cc liquid-cooled inline-four. 205 hp and 83 lb-ft of torque.

BMW Motorrad ABS Pro with M Brakes and Race ABS.

Riding Modes Pro and Hill Start Control Pro.

Dynamic Damping Control and Forged Wheels.

6.5” TFT color display with Connectivity.

Dynamic Engine Brake Control.

Heated Grips.

Cruise Control.

M Quick Action Throttle.

M GPS Laptrigger (activation code required).

M Winglets.

Full LED lighting.

Optional Equip: M Competition Package $7,645. Unchanged.

2026 BMW M 1000 XR

MSRP: $25,475 plus Destination.

Colors: M Motorsport Light White (n/c) unchanged.

New Aurelius Green Metallic (n/c).

M Competition Black Storm Metallic (optional) unchanged.

Standard Equip: 999cc liquid-cooled inline-four. 205 hp and 83 lb-ft of torque.

BMW Motorrad ABS Pro with M Brakes and Race ABS.

Riding Modes Pro and Hill Start Control Pro.

Dynamic ESA and Forged Wheels.

6.5” TFT color display with Connectivity.

Dynamic Engine Brake Control.

Full LED lighting.

Optional Equip: M Competition Package $5,595 (reduced from $5,775).

2026 BMW K 1600 GT

MSRP: $25,745 plus Destination.

Colors: Black Storm Metallic (n/c) unchanged.

Style Sport Racing Blue Metallic (n/c) unchanged.

Option 719 Blue Ridge Mountain Metallic (optional) unchanged.

Standard Equip: 1,649cc liquid-cooled inline-six. 160hp and 132.7 lb-ft of torque.

BMW Motorrad ABS Pro and Dynamic Engine Brake Control.

Dynamic Traction Control and Hill Start Control Pro.

Cruise Control and Reversing Aid.

10.25” TFT color display with Connectivity.

Full LED lighting with Adaptive Headlight.

Integral Pannier side cases in body color.

Heated Grips and Seat Heating.

Reversing Aid.

Intelligent Emergency Call.

Optional Equip: Premium Package $3,075 (reduced from $3,190).

2026 BMW K 1600 B and Grand America

MSRP: $24,335 plus Destination.

Colors: Black Storm Metallic (n/c) unchanged.

Style Exclusive Mineral Gray Metallic Matte (optional) unchanged.

Option 719 Ionic Silver Metallic (optional) unchanged.

Standard Equip: 1,649cc liquid-cooled inline-six. 160hp and 132.7 lb-ft of torque.

BMW Motorrad ABS Pro and Dynamic Engine Brake Control.

Dynamic Traction Control and Hill Start Control Pro.

Cruise Control and Reversing Aid.

10.25” TFT color display with Connectivity.

Full LED lighting with Adaptive Headlight.

Integral Pannier side cases in body color.

Heated Grips and Seat Heating.

Reversing Aid.

Intelligent Emergency Call.

Optional Equip: Bagger Package $3,250 (reduced from $3,385).

Grand America Package $5,050 (reduced from $5,285).

2026 BMW K 1600 GTL

MSRP: $28,855 plus Destination.

Colors: Black Storm Metallic (n/c) unchanged.

Style Exclusive Gravity Blue Metallic (optional) unchanged.

Option 719 Blue Ridge Mountain Metallic (optional) unchanged.

Standard Equip: 1,649cc liquid-cooled inline-six. 160hp and 132.7 lb-ft of torque.

BMW Motorrad ABS Pro and Dynamic Engine Brake Control.

Dynamic Traction Control and Hill Start Control Pro.

Cruise Control and Reversing Aid.

10.25” TFT color display with Connectivity.

Full LED lighting with Adaptive Headlight.

Integral Pannier side cases in body color and top case.

Heated Grips and Seat Heating.

Reversing Aid.

Intelligent Emergency Call.

Optional Equip: Premium Package $1,880 (reduced from $1,995).

BMW Group in the United States

BMW of North America, LLC was established 50 years ago to support the sales, marketing and distribution of BMW automobiles in the U.S. BMW Motorrad was brought into the fold in 1980. In 1993 BMW Group Financial Services NA, LLC was founded, and one year later BMW Manufacturing Co., LLC began assembling vehicles in South Carolina. In 2002 and 2003, BMW Group established MINI USA, and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars NA, LLC relaunching two iconic brands and rounding out its product portfolio.

Today, the BMW Group has a nationwide corporate footprint in the U.S. which consists of nearly 30 locations in 12 different states. Beyond the National Sales Company and Financial Services headquarters in Woodcliff Lake, NJ, its manufacturing plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and numerous other operational facilities, BMW Group in the U.S. also includes Designworks, a strategic design consultancy in Santa Monica, CA, BMW Group Technology Office USA, a technology research and development center in Silicon Valley, and BMW i Ventures, a venture capital fund, also in Silicon Valley.

BMW Group Plant Spartanburg is the largest single BMW production facility in the world, and the global center of competence for BMW Sports Activity Vehicles including the X3, X4, X5, X6, X7, and XM. The plant assembles more than 1,500 vehicles each day, and up to 450,000 annually. Since 1994, Plant Spartanburg has assembled nearly 7 million BMW vehicles in the U.S.

The BMW Group sales organization in the U.S. is represented through a network of 350 BMW retailers, 144 BMW motorcycle retailers, 105 MINI passenger car dealers, and 38 Rolls-Royce Motor Car dealers. The company’s activities provide and support over 120,000 jobs across the U.S. and contribute more than 43.3 billion to the U.S. economy annually.

Posted on Monday, July 21st, 2025 by Michael Le Pard