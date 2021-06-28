Looking for maximum fun with out compromise? Need an adrenaline rush with pure pleasure? Want to take cornering to the extreme with upmost agility? 2022 Ducati Let’s Get Hyper with 3 new 2022 Ducati Hypermotard 950, Hypermotard 950 RVE and Hypermotard 950 SP models! Each featuring a fantastic twin-cylinder 937cc Ducati Testastretta 114hp engine with flat 70.9 lb-ft 7,250 rpm torque to whip you around the corners like a Polar Express ride!

The ideal choice for those looking to indulge in the pure pleasure of an adrenaline rush while riding their bike, having maximum fun without compromising on safety. The three Ducati models – Hypermotard 950, Hypermotard 950 RVE and Hypermotard 950 SP – are perfect for taking cornering to extremes whilst also dealing with city traffic with the utmost agility.

The design of the Hypermotard 950 is inspired by the look of motards and revolves around the twin under-seat exhaust and the reduced superstructures that leave the mechanical components visible, including the trellis rear frame that communicates lightness and essentiality. The ergonomics of the bike, also derived from the motard world, ensure a riding position with an upright torso and wide elbows which translates into great motorcycle control, while the flat seat guarantees the possibility of wide longitudinal movements.

The engine of the Hypermotard 950 family is the 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder unit, capable of delivering 114 hp at 9,000 rpm and generating flat-cornered torque whose peak is 70.9 lb-ft at 7,250 rpm.

The gearbox has been revised to make it easier to engage neutral when the bike is stationary and to ensure maximum precision in gear selection, adopting the same technical solution of the Monster and the SuperSport 950. The system envisages that the gearshift drum rotates on bearings, ensuring a movement with reduced friction. In addition, the gear lever spring is more loaded to prevent the system from remaining idle in the intermediate positions, thus resulting more precise.

Play time. Show time.

Challenge accepted. For the 2022 range, available from June 2021, Ducati has updated the Hypermotard 950 family to Euro 5 regulation standards and introduces the new livery for the SP version. The update guarantees the same values in terms of torque and output.

A new colour scheme that evokes the racing world with its colours and that of freestyle sports with its graphics, highlighting the youthful character of the bike.

The production of the motorcycles, which will be available in U.S. and Canada dealerships starting from August 2021, has already begun in Borgo Panigale

The Ducati Hypermotard 950 family is updated for the Model Year 2022 and sees the entry into the range of a new livery for the SP version. All models will be available in U.S. and Canada Ducati dealers starting from August 2021.

The new livery of the SP version recalls the world of MotoGP in its choice of colors and that of ‘freestyle sports’ in its graphic lines, underlining the dynamic and fun character of the bike. The Hypermotard 950 SP represents the top of the range and is distinguished from the other two models by Öhlins suspension with increased travel, Marchesini forged wheels and standard Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up and Down EVO.

The Hypermotard 950 in Ducati Red color scheme, the Hypermotard 950 RVE characterized by “Graffiti” livery and the Hypermotard 950 SP in the new “SP” color will be available for purchase in U.S. and Canada Ducati dealers starting from September 2021. The Model Year 2022 Hypermotard 950 SP will have an MSRP of $17,495, while for Canada, the Hypermotard 950 SP will have an MSRP of $19,895 CAD.

On the Ducati.com website the “Bike Configurator” section is available, where it is possible to view the models of the Hypermotard 950 family equipped with the most suitable accessories for your needs and send the final result to the nearest Ducati dealer to book a visit or a test ride.

The technical specifications of the three models that make up the Ducati Hypermotard 950 range for MY 2022 and further images of the new Hypermotard 950 SP are available on Ducati Media House.