2022 FIM Award for the Future Winner

Yamaha Motor Europe’s bLU cRU program was recognised for its contribution to encouraging youngsters into the world of motorcycling during the recent Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) Awards Ceremony in Rimini, Italy, where the program won the prestigious Award for the Future.

The FIM Award for the Future is aimed at rewarding those who have contributed to improving and developing the presence of youngsters in all motorcycling related activities through opportunities at national or international level, promoting role models and developing mentoring programmes, creating new competitions and classes or innovations dedicated specifically to youngsters.

The bLU cRU program was shortlisted for the award alongside several other initiatives, which have all contributed to providing opportunities to youngsters both nationally and internationally.

The FIM recognised Yamaha Motor Europe for their contribution in 2022, a year in which more than 400 young riders were part of the bLU cRU program across both road and off-road disciplines, all benefiting from coaching, technical support, and an opportunity to further their racing careers.

Set-up in 2016, the bLU cRU program was created to provide young riders an opportunity to take the next step in their racing careers with support from Yamaha. Starting with the YZ bLU cRU Cup, in 2017 riders could enter three classes around various national championships in Europe: YZ65, YZ85 and YZ125. The top 120 performers would then be selected to take part in the YZ SuperFinale, where they would battle for a spot in the prestigious Masterclass. There, riders would be judged on their performances, with the winners of each class earning support for the following season.

In 2019, Yamaha expanded into road racing, supporting riders within the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship class. Those that impressed would earn promotion to the FIM Supersport World Championship with support from Yamaha. In 2021, Yamaha Motor Europe then introduced the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup, which supports rounds of the FIM Superbike World Championship. The overall winner then receives full support for their WorldSSP300 campaign the following season, kickstarting their journey to the pinnacle of motorcycle road racing.

Yamaha Motor Europe would like to thank the FIM for this award, as well as all the other nominees for their fantastic work in creating opportunities for young and aspiring riders.

Eric de Seynes, President and CEO, Yamaha Motor Europe

“Firstly, I would like to thank Mr. Jorge Viegas and the FIM for recognising our bLU cRU program with the prestigious Award for the Future. To accept the trophy on behalf of Yamaha Motor Europe at the FIM Awards, an event that honours the elite of motorcycle sport, was a proud moment. Yamaha races across many disciplines and many classes, and we obviously race to win, but that isn’t our only goal. As a manufacturer we also have a responsibility to safeguard the future of our sport by making it accessible to the next generation of racers and to ensure, by supporting the riders and their families, that real talent can be identified and nurtured. This is the philosophy of the bLU cRU, and it is this approach that has allowed World Champions like Maxime Renaux and Alvaro Diaz to realise their full potential within the Yamaha Racing family. However, the bLU cRU isn’t limited to youngsters with World Championship aspirations, it’s also aimed at those that race purely for fun. Events like the YZ bLU cRU SuperFinale see our youngsters racing alongside their heroes, making memories that will last them a lifetime. I am immensely proud of our bLU cRU program, and I would encourage other manufacturers to consider something similar in the future. We can compete on track, but when it comes to securing the future of the sport, we need to work together.”

Young riders can now sign up for the 2023 bLU cRU program on the links below.

YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup – Register here

R3 bLU cRU European Championship – Register here