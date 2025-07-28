Total Motorcycle is proud to bring our readers three new 2026 striking extraordinary BMW custom bikes to view and appreciate. The 2026 BMW R1300R Titan, 2026 BMW R12 Little Sister and 2026 BMW R18 Big Sister are beautiful examples of what a small, passionate team of BMW Motorrad employees and a custom builder can do to stock motorcycles. Will they inspire you to do something unique to your motorcycle? Hopefully so!

Firstly, the 2026 BMW R1300R Titan. The “TITAN” is more than a custom bike — it’s a visceral expression of BMW Motorrad’s motorsport DNA, crafted with obsessive attention to detail that was initiated by: A small, passionate team of BMW Motorrad employees. It’s philosophy: A sprint racer that’s brute, beautiful, and built to win! With unique design & styling differentiating itself from the base model: BMW R1300R. Aggressive monocoque structure inspired by racing machines, compact proportions centered around the 1300cc boxer engine, predatory stance — like a cat ready to pounce, weight visually shifted forward for launch stability and forged carbon-fibre base with dynamic metallic blue graphics!

But they didn’t stop there and added even more performance engineering such as a Full titanium setup by Akrapovic and Boxer-style dual outlet under a sharply rising tail. For the chassis, a new custom Wilbers suspension with extended swingarm that was Tuned for maximum power transfer and grip. But they wanted more power and the cherry on top: Nitrous Boost! With a nitrous oxide bottle mounted between silencers it injects extra power at the push of a button through the shaft drive and transmission to deliver explosive acceleration. Incredible.

Second, we have two custom bikes – 2026 BMW R12 Little Sister and 2026 BMW R18 Big Sister – designed as stylistic siblings: “Sisters, not twins” by builder: Ralf Eggl, founder of [WOIDWERK]. With the BMW R12 as a dynamic retro cruiser and a BMW R18 as a bold, powerful statement bike.

The BMW R12 – The Sporty “Little Sister” design Focus was lightness, agility, modern bobber style. Featuring modifications of a shortened rear section, sportier ergonomics (new handlebar, foot pegs, custom seat), CAD-designed, 3D-printed Alcantara tank cover, raised chassis (+15 mm) with Wilbers shock absorber, deep-black ceramic-coated Hattech exhaust, aircraft-inspired Kellermann Jetstream taillights and custom paintwork by Lackierzentrum Hirsch.

The BMW R18 – The Bold “Big Sister” with a design Focus of Power, confidence, dynamic silhouette. Featuring modifications of a raised and narrowed tank (+30 mm), floating seat with handcrafted “Targa hoop”, raised chassis (+20 mm) with Wilbers shock absorber, upgraded brakes (320 mm discs, radial calipers from R 1300 GS), CNC-milled and 3D-printed components (fairings, taillight housing, swingarm end cap), black ceramic-coated Hattech exhaust and custom leather-and-Alcantara seat by Zinteriors.

Both feature the color concept reflected by Bavarian Forest region’s long winters with a color palette of ¾ white, ¼ green.

Discover these 3 new BMW bikes plus the very best motorcycles in our 2026 BMW Motorcycle Model Review Guides. Also also check out all our other 2025 and 2026 Motorcycle Model Review Guides today too. Only the best will ever do for the past 26 years.

BMW Motorrad presents “The Speed Sisters” by [WOIDWERK].

Creative BMW R 12 and R 18 custom builds from the Bavarian Forest.

Munich/Garmisch-Partenkirchen. Two extraordinary custom bikes from the Bavarian Forest made their debut at the BMW Motorrad Days 2025: the #R 12 and #R 18 builds by [WOIDWERK]. Under the project name “The Speed Sisters,” Ralf Eggl – founder and creative force behind [WOIDWERK] – crafted two unique interpretations that captivated both motorcycle enthusiasts and custom scene insiders in Garmisch.

A strong duo with character – “The Speed Sisters” project.

The goal of the project was to portray the BMW Motorrad cruiser models R 12 and R 18 as a custom-built sibling pair – stylistically connected, but deliberately not identical: “Sisters, not twins,” as Roland Stocker, Project Manager Heritage BMW Motorrad, puts it. Execution was led by Ralf Eggl, the visionary behind [WOIDWERK], with BMW Motorrad providing the two Boxer base bikes: a BMW R 12 as a dynamic retro cruiser and a BMW R 18 as a bold, powerful statement bike. The result is a custom duo that not only highlights the technical and stylistic relationship between the two models but also gives each its own distinct identity.

BMW R 12 – the sporty, agile “little sister.”

[WOIDWERK]’s interpretation of the BMW R 12 emphasizes lightness, agility, and a modern design language. The rear section was heavily shortened in classic bobber style, giving it a clean, minimalist look, while the riding position was made sportier thanks to a new handlebar, modified foot pegs, and a custom leather-and-Alcantara seat.

A bespoke tank cover with Alcantara surface was CAD-designed and 3D-printed. Like on the R 18, it bears the project logo – a striking sign of the family connection. A chassis raised by 15 mm, featuring a Wilbers shock absorber, enables an actively engaged riding position. The sporty setup is further underscored by a deep-black exhaust system from Hattech with a special ceramic coating – understated in tone, yet always present.

The taillight design features elegant Kellermann Jetstream sequential indicators styled like aircraft wings, seamlessly integrated into a tailor-made, filigree tail cowl. The paintwork, executed by Lackierzentrum Hirsch, reflects the distinct color concept of the “Speed Sisters.”

BMW R 18 – powerful, confident, and modern.

The big sister also received a comprehensive custom makeover. Raising and narrowing the tank by 30 mm, along with a floating, self[1]supporting seat and handcrafted “Targa hoop”, made the bike’s silhouette noticeably more dynamic.

A 20 mm chassis lift, using a Wilbers shock absorber, enhances the R 18’s commanding presence. Media information Date 5 November 2024 Topic BMW Motorrad presents the BMW Concept F 450 GS. Page 3 BMW Motorrad Corporate Communications The overall look and feel were sharpened both technically and visually: The standard braking system was upgraded to a high-performance radial setup – featuring 320 mm brake discs and radial brake calipers from the BMW R 1300 GS. This not only enhanced the sportiness visually, but also significantly improved braking performance.

Many components – from fairing brackets to the taillight housing to the signature swingarm end cap with integrated license plate holder – were custom-designed, CNC-milled, or 3D-printed. The indicator and taillight mounts on the swingarm are also in-house developments, reflecting [WOIDWERK]’s attention to detail.

The black ceramic-coated exhaust system by Hattech delivers a throaty sound that perfectly complements the muscular lines. As with the R 12, the individually crafted seat in leather and Alcantara with visible hand-stitching was created by Zinteriors.

Color concept: Inspired by the Bavarian Forest.

Both bikes share a distinctive color scheme symbolizing the seasons of the Bavarian Forest: ¾ white, ¼ green – a tongue-in-cheek reference to the region’s famously long winters. This color ratio is reflected in the paintwork, seat upholstery, and the green-tinted fairing screens – a creative detail that drew much attention in Garmisch. “These are the colors of the Bavarian Forest,” says Ralf Eggl. “As we say here: Three-quarters of the year is winter, and the other quarter is cold – that’s the Bavarian Forest.”

Excitement in Garmisch.

The unveiling of “The Speed Sisters” at the BMW Motorrad Days 2025 in Garmisch-Partenkirchen created a real buzz among the crowd. The fusion of craftsmanship, attention to detail, and technical finesse won widespread praise, quickly making the bikes crowd favorites. Roland Stocker, Project Manager Heritage BMW Motorrad: “When Ralf Eggl said, ‘The Bavarian Forest is our home, and BMW is our passion,’ we knew [WOIDWERK] was the perfect partner for this project. His style blends local craftsmanship with technical sophistication and gives the two cruisers a new, authentic expression.”

[WOIDWERK] – Craftsmanship from the Bavarian Forest.

For over a decade, [WOIDWERK] has stood for premium BMW-based custom builds – defined by precision craftsmanship, deep regional roots, and a distinct design language. With “The Speed Sisters,” Ralf Eggl once again proves his keen sense for form, function, and the brand DNA of BMW Motorrad.

This project confirms once more: customizing a BMW is more than just a question of style – it’s a statement of attitude, creativity, and true passion for motorcycles.

BMW Motorrad präsentiert die BMW R 1300 R “TITAN”.

Munich. Passion for motorsports, design, and, of course, BMW Motorrad.

A small group of BMW Motorrad employees had the opportunity to bring this passion to life. As part of an extraordinary project, Philipp Ludwig served as project manager, vehicle designer Andreas Martin, Theresa Stukenbrock as colour and graphic designer, and prototype builders Paul Summerer and Thomas Becker, who brought their experience and passion to the project, worked together to create a unique vehicle.

The BMW R 1300 R “TITAN” – brute and aggressive, beautiful and extraordinary, fast and precise – built to win.

Its design incorporates the basic styling elements of the new BMW R 1300 R, translating them into the aggressive lines of a sprint racer.

The characteristic lines of the BMW R 1300 R tank and fairing are reflected in the monocoque typical of racing machines and the striking air duct panel of the standard machine continues the dynamics of the “TITAN” in an exaggerated sense.

Visually, the weight is pushed over the front wheel to keep it on the tarmac for as long as possible when starting off.

The motorcycle’s overall proportions are compactly built around the centerpiece: the 1300cc boxer engine. It also resembles a predatory cat, patiently waiting to sprint off even when stationary.

In contrast to the forged carbon-fibre underneath, the striking graphic captures the impression of movement with a modern, clear interpretation complemented by metallic blue accents.

Akrapovic, a long-standing BMW Motorrad partner, assisted in developing the BMW R 1300 R “TITAN.” This collaboration enabled the team to design a comprehensive titanium Akrapovic exhaust system that enhances the powerful character of this custom bike, both visually and acoustically. The exhaust runs out of the two cylinders, comes together briefly under the bike, and ends in a boxer-style, two-flow outlet under the towering, aggressively rising rear end.

The new BMW R 1300 R has a low profile on the tarmac, supported by a specially manufactured Wilbers chassis with a long swinging arm. This chassis is hard-tuned to ensure that no performance of the series-production engine is wasted.

An aggressive-looking nitrous oxide bottle sits between the two titanium rear silencers, injecting the injection system with nitrous oxide at the touch of a button. This propels the rider and machine toward the finish line with extra power.

Once the oxygen transporter arrives in the engine, the sheer power thrusts the tires into the tarmac via the transmission and shaft drive, catapulting the BMW R 1300 R “TITAN” forward.

The gears slot into place precisely and the Magura HC3 brake lever recaptures the released energy after the finish line, decelerating the bike to a stop.

The footrests extend far to the rear, providing Philipp with the necessary support during sprint races.

The BMW R 1300 R “TITAN” is a custom bike that embodies BMW Motorrad’s passion and precision in every detail!

Posted on Monday, July 28th, 2025 by Michael Le Pard