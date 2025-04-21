Exhilarating new 2025 & 2026 Honda Motorcycles Arrive!

Offerings represent strong contenders in naked-bike, sport touring categories

Also updated: Rebel 300, Rebel 500, CRF300L and CRF300L Rally

Announcement includes 16 models for 2025 and 2026 model years

Continuing its legacy of innovation and excellence in the two-wheel on-road powersports market, American Honda today unveiled three new additions for the 2025 model year—the CB750 Hornet and CB1000 Hornet SP naked bikes, and the NT1100 DCT sport-touring machine. Already popular in Europe, these three models offer a mix of performance and style that is sure to be a hit in the U.S. The CB750 Hornet and CB1000 Hornet SP have earned praise for their thrilling performance and head-turning design, while the NT1100 DCT adds a great option for exhilarating touring experiences.

“We know American customers have been eager to see these exciting new models in the U.S., and we’re pleased to finally be able to confirm their availability here,” said Colin Miller, Manager of Experiential Marketing at American Honda. “The CB750 Hornet and CB1000 Hornet SP carry on the legacy of the legendary CB name in the U.S., and we’re confident that our customers will be captivated by their capabilities. In addition, as the most popular sport-touring bike in Europe, the NT1100 DCT will extend and expand the tradition of touring Honda offerings.”

The same Honda announcement revealed updates to popular models including the Rebel 300 and 500 cruisers, as well as the CRF300L, and CRF300L Rally dual-sport machines. In addition, the returns of nine other on-road motorcycle models were also confirmed.

2025 CB750 Hornet

To the glee of eager American customers, Honda’s CB750 Hornet is available in the U.S. market for the 2025 model year and is ready to Shake Up the Hive. Featuring responsive handling and a parallel-twin engine with a competitive power-to-weight ratio, three riding modes and electronic rider aids, this middleweight streetfighter is ideal for cruising to work or enjoying zipping around on a day off. The CB750 Hornet is a fresh option for riders seeking everyday practicality and thrilling performance.

Colors: Matte Black Metallic; Matte Pearl White

MSRP: $7,999

Available: May

2025 CB1000 Hornet SP

When a motorcycle’s description includes characteristics like a CBR1000RR-derived engine, a nimble chassis, Öhlins shock and eye-popping styling, “value” isn’t the first word that comes to mind. Yet, that’s a very appropriate adjective for the CB1000 Hornet SP, which grows Honda’s powersports family with a machine that’s entirely worthy of the heritage that goes with the CB name—but that comes with an extremely attractive MSRP. Taking all that into account, the all-new naked bike Stings Harder Than Ever, and is sure to take the U.S. market by swarm.

Color: Matte Black Metallic

MSRP: $10,999

Available: April

2025 NT1100 DCT

The NT1100 is a straightforward sport-touring machine, with a full feature list and a sporty edge to its performance—the sort of bike that deals with the weekday commute efficiently and is also ready for an extended tour, fully loaded. Designed to appeal to those with a memory of similar Honda machines from the past, but also to attract a much younger rider, it employs the frame and parallel-twin engine of the Africa Twin as a base, ensuring characterful, engaging performance, and it packs in features and technology that broaden any motorcycle’s appeal.

Color: Pearl Hawkeye Blue

MSRP: $11,899

Available: May

2025 Rebel 300

Among the best-selling entry-level cruiser models in the powersports industry, Honda’s Rebel 300 offers a blend of approachability, affordability, modern features and a classic aesthetic, all of which combine to make it a great machine for entering the world of on-road motorcycling. Powered by a smooth, manageable 286cc single-cylinder engine, and offering a low, 27.2-inch seat height, a narrow cockpit and a feathery overall weight, the timeless, maneuverable Rebel 300 is a great option for daily commuting and casual weekend rides. For 2025, it features an updated handlebar position, a more comfortable seat and a front paint-matched fender.

Color: Matte Black Metallic

MSRP: $4,849

Available: April

2025 Rebel 500

One of the most popular choices for new riders, Honda’s Rebel 500 is practical, approachable, and just plain fun, a cruiser that combines style-focused features like a hip design with a powerful-yet-smooth 471cc engine. With its lightweight design, low seat height and relaxed riding position, it’s nimble and easy to maneuver. Whether the intent is just getting into riding, stepping up from a smaller bike, or experiencing the thrills and adventure of a small cruiser, the Rebel 500 is a great fit. For 2025, it features an updated handlebar position, a more comfortable seat and a front paint-matched fender.

Colors Rebel 500: Matte Black Metallic Rebel 500 ABS: Matte Black Metallic; Pearl Beige Rebel 500 ABS SE: Pearl Blue

MSRP Rebel 500: $6,499 Rebel 500 ABS: $6,799 Rebel 500 ABS SE: $6,999

Available: April

2025 SCL500

Combining modern technology with timeless style, the SCL500 is inspired by Honda’s iconic scramblers of the ’60s, capturing the charm of those classic machines in a package that’s tailored toward modern riders and roads. Powered by the same 471cc parallel-twin engine from the proven Rebel 500, the SCL500 offers a balanced combination of power and fuel efficiency, suitable for both city commuting and weekend adventures. The lightweight frame, plush suspension and slipper clutch deliver comfort and performance, for maximum enjoyment.

Color: Matte Black Metallic

MSRP: $6,799

Available: May

2025 CB650R

Developed to combine the performance of a sport bike and the style of a naked bike, Honda’s CB650R delivers performance, durability and practicality in an exciting package. With a 649cc engine, a high-quality Showa Separate Function Big Piston fork and high-tech Honda E-Clutch technology, this versatile middleweight machine lets riders feel confident while commuting through the city or winding through the canyons. The CB650R combines performance and practicality to create a riding experience that is perfect for a wide variety of rider types.

Color: Pearl Smoky Gray

MSRP: $9,399

Available: April

2025 CBR650R

Combining the thrill of a middleweight sport motorcycle with the ease and convenience of Honda E-Clutch technology, Honda’s CBR650R delivers an exciting experience while offering the comfort and reliability for which Honda is known. The 649cc inline four-cylinder engine delivers strong, enjoyable power, while the E-Clutch lets the rider change gears with ease. With Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), a Showa Separate Function Big Piston fork and a comfortable cockpit position, the CBR650R is a well-rounded motorcycle with an ideal balance of style, performance and everyday practicality—equally adept at ripping through the canyons and cruising through morning traffic.

Color: Grand Prix Red

MSRP: $9,899

Available: April

2025 CRF300L

Versatile, reliable, approachable and fun, the CRF300L is one of the most popular dual-sport motorcycles on the market. Featuring a 286cc single-cylinder engine with a focus on balancing performance with ease of use and fuel efficiency, this machine is incredibly budget-friendly. Built to deliver a comfortable ride on the road and an adventure on the trails, the CRF300L features updated suspension for 2025, and it’s still available in two configurations—standard and the LS (low seat) version—both of which come with ABS.

Colors CRF300L: Red CRF300LS: Swift Gray

MSRP: $5,749

Available: May

2025 CRF300L Rally

Adventure riding meets dual-sport in Honda’s budget-friendly, efficient CRF300L Rally. Based on the popular, reliable CRF300L, the Rally is an approachable, affordable means of experiencing adventure and, for the 2025 model year, it gets improved suspension settings. To maximize enjoyment on extended outings, there’s a large-capacity fuel tank, a tall windscreen and an extra-coverage fairing, but the CRF300L Rally is also a great option for around-town transportation.

Color: Red

MSRP: $6,499

Available: May

2026 CBR600RR

A weapon on the track and a capable commuter, Honda’s CBR600RR is built for riders to test their limits without the fear of crossing them. Combining high-revving inline four-cylinder performance with highly responsive handling, this legendary sportbike can carve canyons and lower lap times. With a lightweight, compact middleweight package, the CBR600RR has an impeccable reputation as an enjoyable, stable ride for a variety of experience levels, and it’s available in ABS and non-ABS versions.

Color: Deep Pearl Gray

MSRP CBR600RR: $12,199 CBR600RR ABS: $13,199

Available: July

2026 CBR1000RR

A high-performance superbike with an impeccable pedigree, Honda’s CBR1000RR is built to make any commute feel like a track day. Combining impressive power and torque with agile, responsive handling, this iconic supersport machine was designed with racing in mind, offering an exhilarating riding experience with capable performance. Available in ABS and non-ABS versions, the CBR1000RR continues to be the industry standard for road-going superbike motorcycles.

Color: Pearl White

MSRP CBR1000RR: $16,999 CBR1000RR ABS: $17,299

Available: July

2026 Grom

Oozing personality, Honda’s Grom is built to maximize enjoyment, and as a bonus, it’s one of the most approachable motorcycles on the market in terms of both ease of use and affordability. Combining a low curb weight, a compact frame, and usable power, the Grom gives riders the tools needed for a fun ride. While it has developed a dedicated cult following of hardcore fans, the Grom is also a great option for the first-time buyer. Whether it’s for zipping through traffic on the commute, or enjoying a weekend outing, the Grom delivers an exhilarating experience in a small, yet highly capable package.

Colors Grom: Candy Blue; Pearl White; Cherry Red Grom ABS: Pearl White Grom SP: Matte Black Metallic

MSRP Grom: $3,599 Grom ABS: $3,799 Grom SP: $3,699

Available: June

2025 PCX

Known for its sleek, stylish design, Honda’s 157cc PCX is designed to navigate the city with ease. With convenient features such as a spacious under-seat storage compartment, LED lighting and a USB-C socket, this popular scooter is as practical as they come. Dependable and fun without breaking the bank, the PCX is an appealing option for riders looking for a comfortable, enjoyable commute.

Color: Pearl Gray

MSRP: $4,249

Available: May

2026 ADV160

Versatile, convenient and a delight to zoom around with, Honda’s ADV160 is a dynamic scooter at an affordable price. Compact and nimble enough to make riders feel confident while navigating traffic, yet powerful enough to make any commute a thrill, the ADV160 truly earns its adventurous moniker. Equipped with ample under-seat storage, an advanced digital instrument cluster and a USB charging port, the ADV160 combines the practicality of urban commuting with the excitement of a new experience on every ride, making it the ideal two-wheel companion.

Color: Pearl Smoky Gray

MSRP: $4,499

Available: June

2026 Metropolitan

Cute and compact, Honda’s Metropolitan is the ideal scooter for navigating urban environments with ease. With its automatic transmission and efficient 49cc four-stroke engine, beginners can feel confident mastering the basics. Lightweight, comfortable, and with plenty of storage, the Metropolitan is built for convenient, stylish around-town transportation for riders of any skill level.