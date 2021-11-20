2022 MotoGP season kicks off at Jerez de la Frontera

Just a few days after the last Grand Prix for 2021 held at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Cheste (Spain), the Ducati Lenovo Team riders returned to the track yesterday and today at the Circuit de Jerez-Angel Nieto in Andalusia for the first two days of winter testing in preparation for the 2022 MotoGP season.



Thanks to mild, sunny weather and despite strong winds that partially disturbed the afternoon hours during the two days, both Pecco Bagnaia and Jack Miller were able to make the most of the available sessions to test the new components developed by Ducati Corse for their Desmosedici GP bikes. In addition to a new exhaust and an evolution of the fairing already tested at the last Misano test, both Ducati Lenovo Team riders rode with a new engine, obtaining positive feedback.



2021 MotoGP runner up Pecco Bagnaia was satisfied with the work done over the two days. The Italian rider topped the timesheets in 1:36.872 after completing 110 laps, while teammate Jack Miller finished in 10th place in 1:37.717, completing a total of 100 laps over the two days.



Eight Desmosedici GP bikes took to the track at Jerez de la Frontera. In addition to the riders from the factory team and Pramac Racing, with the confirmed Martin and Zarco, the Gresini Racing team debuted for the first time with Ducati, with rookie Fabio Di Giannantonio and Enea Bastianini, and the VR46 Racing Team with rookie Marco Bezzecchi, Luca Marini’s teammate.



Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1° (1:36.872)

“I’m delighted with these two days of testing. The Ducati was already a perfect bike for me, and in Bologna, they managed to do a great job, bringing some interesting new items, including a fairing and a new exhaust. Here at Jerez, we gathered a lot of data that the engineers will now analyse well to understand what to introduce on the bike next season. For the moment, the feeling has been positive. Talking with Jack, he had more or less the same opinion as me. After the winter break, we’ll have a few more days of testing, but for the moment, the general feeling with the bike is very good“.



Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 10° (1:37.717)

“These were two very productive days in which we were able to test a lot of new components. We’ve had some positive feedback and some not so positive, so now we need to analyse all the data we gathered during the test to understand what steps we need to take for next season. There’s still a lot of work to do, but overall I’m very satisfied. The Desmosedici GP has improved a lot over the last year, and we were able to dominate the last part of the season. I’m convinced that we’ll be able to take even more steps forward over the winter.”



For the Ducati Lenovo Team riders, a break of approximately two months will begin before returning to the track for the next preseason test on 5th-6th February 2022 at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia.