2022 WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK STARTS: READY FOR ADVENTURE?

THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK starts on Monday, July 4th

> The main challenge? To complete 1,000 km or more in a week

> There are daily prizes and a unique experience to be won at the end

Mark your calendars, THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK is back, with its second edition taking place on July 4th to 10th.

Encouraging mass participation by all adventurers no matter what bike you are on, THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK is a unique opportunity to go out and ride.

The main goal: to complete 1,000 km or more in seven days…

THE BIG PRIZES

For 2022, KTM is proud to confirm a unique main prize for the most adventurous riders. All those riders who complete 1,000 km and at least three out of the seven daily challenges, will enter the draw to win a unique KTM experience.

The first five finalists drawn will win a VIP and all expenses paid invitation to join a pure KTM riding activity, where they will get to test the next generation of KTM ADVENTURE machinery in pure Adventure conditions.

The special event will take place in Europe and during the second half of the year. A sixth and final spot will be given to the rider with the greatest number of kilometers completed during the week.

All riders who successfully complete 1,000 km or more during the week will receive a personalized award by KTM.

THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK is the perfect excuse to put some mileage on your machine. Here’s how to join:

Visit the UPCOMING CHALLENGES and register yourself for THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK.

You’ve got seven days to cover 1,000 km – how you decide to break that distance down is up to you. Additionally, there will be cool daily challenges that you’ll need to tackle, with respective daily prizes.

DAY 1 CHALLENGE

SHARE ANY RIDE ON SOCIAL

Show the world your adventure by sharing a ride using the tag #THEWORLDADVENTUREWEEK on your Facebook or Instagram profiles. Remember, your social media accounts will need to be set to ‘public’ to allow us to spot your entry.

Day’s Prize – HORNET ADV HELMET

DAY 2 CHALLENGE

RIDE THROUGH 890 M OF ALTITUDE

Head uphill or downhill, depending on where you start from, in your quest to ride through a point where elevation is 890 meters above sea level. So, find the nearest hill or deep valley, and remember to track your progress on the RISER app.

Day’s Prize – TERRA ADV JACKET

DAY 3 CHALLENGE

CHECK IN AT A KTM DEALER

Locate your nearest KTM dealership here and pay them a visit, grab a coffee or simply just browse the showroom floor. While there, make sure you share a picture using the tag #THEWORLDADVENTUREWEEK on your Facebook or Instagram profiles.

Day’s Prize – KTM EXPLORER HELMET

DAY 4 CHALLENGE

COMPLETE 1290 M OF ELEVATION

Go explore the closest mountains! Riders can reach the target altitude of 1290 meters in one go – if the landscape allows – or by going up and down a smaller hill a few times. The choice is yours. Riders who complete this challenge will be awarded 250 points as well as entered in to win the daily prize.

Day’s Prize – TOURRAIN WP V2 JACKET

DAY 5 CHALLENGE

5 DAYS OF SADDLE TIME

Heading to work or on a full-scale Adventure ride? Keep track of your riding time on RISER, and keep the wheels turning for five consecutive days to earn entry into the daily prize draw. It doesn’t matter how long these rides are – as long as you’re riding.

Day’s Prize – COROZAL DRYSTAR BOOTS

DAY 6 CHALLENGE

RIDE 390 KM IN ONE GO

Plan a route that is exactly 390 km long and get out there and ride it. A small deviation of + or – 15 km is allowed.

Day’s Prize – SIDE BAG SET

DAY 7 CHALLENGE

RIDE WITH YOUR BUDDIES

For this challenge, find two of your riding buddies and go out and complete a PACK RIDE via the RISER app. Riders are pack animals. We like to share our adventure with like-minded folks.

Day’s Prize – UNBOUND HYBRID ZIP HOODIE

All riders who successfully complete 1,000 km or more during the week will receive a personalized award by KTM. To get involved, check out theworldadventureweek.com.