2024 Beta 450 RX Auction – Supporting the USA MXdN Team

eta Motorcycles is committed to supporting the motocross community by backing the Motocross of Nations US National Team through a unique bike auction. The auction will feature a brand new 2024 450 RX motorcycle with the accessories listed below, as well as an exceptional Supercross Experience at Anaheim One (known as A1) next year. All of the proceeds will go to support the team’s expenses to ensure that Team USA is well-equipped to compete for the MXdN title in the United Kingdom this October.