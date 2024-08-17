2024 Beta 450 RX Auction – Supporting the USA MXdN Team

eta Motorcycles is committed to supporting the motocross community by backing the Motocross of Nations US National Team through a unique bike auction. The auction will feature a brand new 2024 450 RX motorcycle with the accessories listed below, as well as an exceptional Supercross Experience at Anaheim One (known as A1) next year. All of the proceeds will go to support the team’s expenses to ensure that Team USA is well-equipped to compete for the MXdN title in the United Kingdom this October.
The winning bidder will receive: A 2024 Beta 450 RX, FMF complete exhaust system, custom printed set of HBD graphics, signed Benny Bloss front number plate, two sets of Pirelli tires, four cases of Liqui Moly oil, and the Liqui Moly Beta Race Team Supercross Experience.
The Supercross Experience
Get the experience of working and being part of the Liqui Moly Beta Supercross team for the day at the first round of the 2025 Supercross season in Anaheim. Beta will provide airline tickets, hotel accommodations, & supercross tickets for the winning bidder and a guest.
