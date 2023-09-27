2024 Triumph motocross bikes enters arena in blaze of pyrotechnics and fanfare

NEW TRIUMPH 250CC MOTOCROSS BIKE

MAKES AN ENTRANCE AT LOS ANGELES COLISEUM

The new Triumph 250cc motocross bike was revealed in public for the first time at the SuperMotocross World Championship Final on Saturday, September 23rd, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in California.

Spectators witnessed two new Triumph motocross bikes enter the arena to a blaze of pyrotechnics and fanfare.

The hotly anticipated new production-specification bike was ridden by Jeff ‘Six-Time’ Stanton, who won his last Championship at the Coliseum and currently operates Jeff Stanton Adventures, a Triumph powered adventure bike tour and training company in Michigan. Stanton was joined by the GOAT, Ricky Carmichael, whose bike featured his own graphics and non-standard specification components.

The date for the full reveal of the new bike was announced as November 28th, 2023 on giant screens around the stadium.

Talking to his fellow commentators after his ride, Ricky Carmichael said: “I’m so happy to finally show the fans what we’ve been working on for the past 4 years. The bike feels great, it looks great, and it’s fast. I’m really pleased with what we’ve delivered, and I can’t wait until we can share the final details on November 28th.”

Jeff Stanton added: “The Coliseum is a special place for me, and to be back here on the Triumph is an absolute honor for me. The new graphics look like nothing else in the paddock and give the bike a really sharp and distinctive new look that I think the fans are going to love.”

Watch the bike in action at the Coliseum here