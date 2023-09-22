250 World All-Stars Lineup at SuperMotocross World Championship Final in Los Angeles

“The 250cc division epitomizes the exceptional depth of talent brimming at the highest level of amateur motocross,” said Tim Cotter, Director of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship. “With the successful initiatives that have been established through Supercross Futures and the Scouting Moto Combine, many of these prospects have become rising stars before they turn pro, while several others have graduated to enjoy immediate success at the sport’s highest level. The 250 World All-Stars provides another high-profile stage to showcase the immense skill and flair possessed by the sport’s next generation and will further strengthen our commitment to the strategic development of our young athletes as they look to embark on a professional career.”

A total of 14 of the 17 racers that will line up on the starting gate Saturday night will bring Supercross Futures and/or Moto Combine experience into the World All-Stars event. Most notable of that group is 19-year-old Pennsylvania native Gavin Towers. The newly signed Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider enjoyed a breakthrough outing at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s this past August when he captured his first AMA National Championship in the 250 Pro Sport division. He then carried the momentum into the Scouting Moto Combine at Ironman Raceway just a few weeks later with a dominant 1-1 performance. Perhaps no rider is on a more significant upward trajectory than Towers at the moment.