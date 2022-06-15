After undergoing medical checks will Alex Rins ride again?

Team Suzuki Press Office – June 15.

After a short break of 10 days, Team Suzuki Ecstar return to the track to tackle the German Grand Prix at Sachsenring, and the squad are pleased to announce that, after undergoing medical checks Alex Rins has been provisionally cleared by his doctor to ride, but further examinations will be made at the circuit.

Last time out at the Catalan GP, following a terrifying crash which took him out of the race, Rins was diagnosed with a fracture to his pyramidal (triquetral) bone and ankle trauma. He began a programme of electromagnetic therapy, anti-inflammatory medication, and he also used a support to hold his wrist in place. Today, Wednesday June 15th and after the latest medical check with Doctor Xavier Mir in Barcelona, Rins has decided to travel to Sachsenring. Dr. Mir reported: “Alex Rins came to visit me on Wednesday morning before travelling to Germany to evaluate the shape of his wrist, we carried out some tests and it seems that the fracture is doing fine, but it’s not healed yet. It hasn’t moved and is settling down. Alex wants to try to ride, but maybe he will need some painkillers and physiotherapy during these days.”

Tomorrow (Thursday) Rins will need to pass the last official checks with MotoGP Medical Director Dr. Angel Charte, and the medical CEO of Sachsenring circuit – they will make the final decision to declare him fit to race or not.

Meanwhile, Joan Mir executed a fantastic comeback in Catalunya, determinedly climbing through the pack to finish fourth despite starting 17th on the grid. The Mallorcan has a decent record at the German track, so he will be looking to finally stand on the rostrum after several fourth place finishes this season.

Racing in the region of Chemnitz has been going on since the 1920s and Sachsenring circuit, in one form or another, has been hosting Grand Prix races since 1998. This tight and twisty track is therefore a classic on the calendar, and despite being one of the slowest of the season it still provides plenty of thrills. Hugh Anderson was the first Suzuki rider to ever win in Sachsenring, in August 1963.

Alex Rins:

“During this last week I have been working very hard to try to rehabilitate my wrist as much as possible. Following advice from the medical experts I have been sticking to a programme of recovery, and I’ve been trying to gain mobility and reduce the pain. I hope to arrive in good condition in Germany, and on Thursday I will have the final medical examinations with the MotoGP doctors at the circuit so they can tell me if I am fit to ride or not…and if I am then I’ll go for it!”

Joan Mir:

“Sachsenring is a really fun track to ride – it’s slow and tight, but it suits our bike quite well. It’s always a challenge, but I have had some good results here in the past and I’m hopeful for an enjoyable Sunday. The test we had after the Catalan GP gave me a confidence boost and I’m really keen to put some of what we learned into play and see how it can help us moving into these next races.”

Livio Suppo – Team Manager:

“We arrive in Germany after a very useful Monday test in Catalunya where we learned a lot and found some improvements with Joan. We’re hoping to put some of them into action this weekend. Joan arrives here very motivated, and we’re so happy that Alex is going to try to rejoin us here. He will have to see the doctors tomorrow, and we hope they will declare him fit to race. Hopefully we’ll have both riders on track on Sunday and that’s really important for us.”