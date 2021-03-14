Arlington 2021 AMA Supercross championship chase with flawless performance

ARLINGTON, Texas – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Cooper Webb created a momentous shift in the 2021 championship chase with a flawless performance on Saturday at Round 10 of the 2021 AMA Supercross Championship. Earning his fourth victory of the season, Webb gained control of the coveted red numberplate, where he now carries a seven-point lead into the next round on Tuesday.

In the first of three races taking place this week inside Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, Webb eased his way into the day with a solid third in qualifying. He got off to a seventh-place start in 450SX Heat 2 but he put his head down and climbed inside the top-five halfway through the race. With a strong charge in the final laps, Webb secured a third-place transfer into the Main Event.

As the gate dropped for the Main Event, Webb shot off the line aboard his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION narrowly missing the holeshot as he charged his way to into the lead on lap one. The 2019 450SX Champion wasted no time separating himself from the rest of the field as he maintained control of all 28 laps to ultimately finish four seconds ahead of the second-place rider.

Webb: “This is an incredible night. I got a bad start in the heat race but I made some passes and ended up third. In the Main Event, I got a great start and made my way into the lead early on and I led every lap. It’s awesome and it feels great to have these Texas fans here. It was a huge night and to get the red plate is great, I’m super grateful.”

It was an unfortunate turn of events for his teammate Marvin Musquin, who began the day on pole position with an impressive qualifying session. In 450SX Heat 2, he got off to a decent start and settled into third early on as he patiently awaited his chance to make a pass for second. On lap five, he finally made his move and began a charge into the second half of the race. However, Musquin suffered a hard hit to the ground with three laps to go and he wasn’t able to finish the heat. After being cared for by the on-site medical unit, it was determined that Musquin would sit out for the remainder of the evening, where he underwent further evaluation at the local hospital.

Next Race: Arlington 2 – March 16, 2021

Results 450SX Class – Arlington 1

1. Cooper Webb (USA), KTM, 28 laps

2. Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS, +04.013

3. Jason Anderson (USA), Husqvarna, +08.248

OTHER KTM

7. Joey Savatgy (USA), KTM

10. Martin Davalos (ECQ), KTM

12. Justin Bogle (USA), KTM

Standings 450SX Class 2021 after 10 of 17 rounds

1. Webb, 223 points

2. Roczen, 216

3. Tomac, 190

OTHER KTM

8. Musquin, 135

12. Savatgy, 111

16. Davalos, 70