Beaubier Takes 10th Victory of the Season at New Jersey Motorsports Park

Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha Racing’s Cameron Beaubier scored another commanding win in Saturday’s MotoAmerica Superbike race one at New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville, New Jersey. Teammate Jake Gagne was unlucky to retire early after a crash on the first lap.

Beaubier continues to raise the bar, breaking the track’s lap record with a 1:19.806 in Superpole. Starting from the number-one spot, he launched into the lead and grabbed the holeshot. Staying true to his dominant 2020 form, the reigning champion began to stretch his lead immediately. En route to another crushing win, Beaubier set a blistering pace and built his lead to over seven seconds by the closing laps. The Californian took the checkered flag in fine style, his 10th win in 11 races, increasing his lead at the top of the championship to 79 points over his teammate.

Coming back from a high side in Friday’s second session, Gagne put in a solid qualifying effort in third. At lights out he got off to a good start and had moved up to second by Turn Two. He looked set for another strong finish, but an unfortunate low side crash on the opening lap at turn seven put him out of the race.

The Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha Racing team heads into race two on Sunday seeking a strong finish for their riders in Millville, New Jersey.

Richard Stanboli

Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha Racing Team Manager

“Today was both good and bad. Cameron once again rocketed away from the rest of the field. Even though the competition stepped up and continues to close the gap, the Yamaha R1 proved once again to be a great platform to develop. We have yet to find its limits as we regularly improve the package and continue to break track records. Unfortunately Jake crashed early in the race out of second place, but is still holding a small margin over Westby Racing Yamaha’s Matt Scholtz in the championship standings.”

Cameron Beaubier

Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha Racing

“We had a great day today. It felt so good to get the track record this morning and bag another win. It was a fun day on my Attack Yamaha R1 and great racing in front of the New Jersey fans!”

Cameron Beaubier

Jake Gagne

Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha Racing

“It’s been a tough weekend for us so far. After that crash yesterday, the last thing I wanted to do was throw it down again. I got off to a good start and was feeling good on the first part of lap one. Unfortunately I just lost it in Turn 7 unexpectedly. I hate to make so much work for the team, but I’m glad to have such great people in my corner. We’ll be back for more tomorrow!”