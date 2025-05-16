Beta Factory Racing Wraps Up Supercross Season in the Olympic City

The 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross wrapped up its final round under sunny skies at Salt Lake City’s iconic Eccles Stadium. The hot, dry conditions made for a challenging race day, with a dusty, hard-packed track and steep jump sections setting the stage for a dramatic conclusion to the season. It was a tough qualifying session for the Liqui Moly Beta Factory Racing Team. Mitchell Oldenburg suffered a crash during qualifying two, which unfortunately sidelined him for the rest of the evening. Teammate Benny Bloss also went down during qualifying but was able to line up for his heat race. Despite the setback, Bloss delivered a solid performance, securing a 6th-place finish in his heat. In the main event, Bloss got a strong start, running in 8th around the first turn. However, an issue caused him to drop to the back of the pack and ultimately forced him to pull off — a tough end to the night for the Beta squad. As we close the chapter on Beta’s second Supercross season, the team reflects on a year of progress and standout moments across all seventeen rounds. This season marked Mitchell Oldenburg’s first full campaign in the 450 class with the team, showing consistent improvement and resilience. He hovered just outside the top 10 for much of the season before breaking through with his first top-10 finish in Denver and grabbing Beta’s first heat race holeshot in Pittsburgh. Benny Bloss delivered a strong and consistent second season with the Liqui Moly Beta Racing Team. He qualified for every main event in the 2025 indoor stadium series — a testament to his grit and determination. Bloss secured four top-10 finishes, often battling through stacked fields to bring home valuable results. Known for his solid starts and composed riding style, Benny became a key figure in the team’s development and presence in the premier class. His professionalism and veteran insight played a vital role in helping refine the Beta 450 RX platform throughout the season. With both riders making strides and the team continuing to grow its presence in the Supercross paddock, the Liqui Moly Beta Factory Racing Team now looks ahead to the next phase of the SMX World Championship with confidence, momentum, and a drive to keep building toward the top.