Beta USA adds Keith Obermeyer to their racing division

As a motorcycle enthusiast turned dealer, Keith Obermeyer along with his wife Jo Ellen, started a single line Yamaha Dealership in Jasper, Indiana in early 2004. Later in 2012 they added Suzuki and then in 2013 Honda was added. Keith has been entrenched in all aspects of the Industry from manufacturing to a wholesale dealer sales prior to starting his own dealership.

Ready for a new set of challenges Keith has joined the Beta Team. “I am so thrilled to be able to work with the entire team at Beta Motorcycles, where I feel my skills will be utilized to assist Beta in achieving their long term goals. To be able to be involved in a racing program while working with a very talented group of individuals is something I really look forward to.”

“It is a pleasure to add Keith to our talented staff. We will be moving our East Coast race shop to Indiana at the beginning of next season where Keith will be heading up the charge working under our team manger Rodney Smith. We are making a big push in GNCC and NEPG racing for 2021 and beyond and by adding the experience of Keith to the technical side of the team, it will give us a big advantage.” Beta USA President Tim Pilg comments.