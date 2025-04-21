Beta USA Extends Mitchell Oldenburg Contract Thru 2026

The Liqui Moly Beta Race Team is excited to announce the contract extension of Mitchell Oldenburg through the 2026 season. Oldenburg will continue to compete in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship aboard the Beta Factory 450 RX. Along with his teammate Benny Bloss, Oldenburg will also compete in select outdoor Pro Motocross events. Oldenburg, who joined Liqui Moly Beta Racing for the 2025 season, has made significant strides in his first full 450SX campaign. His dedication, speed, and experience have been invaluable assets to the team. The extension ensures continuity and builds upon the momentum gained during the 2025 season. “I’m beyond grateful and excited to be with the Beta Factory Race Team for another year!” said Mitchell Oldenburg. “We have had some good finishes so far, and everyone has been really fun to work with! It’s a relief to get a deal done this early in the year, and I’m fired up for 2026!” Oldenburg, a native of Alvord, Texas, turned pro in 2013 and has accumulated multiple top-five and podium finishes in the 250SX class. Notably, he was the first rider to qualify for a 450SX main event on a 250cc motorcycle. His transition to the 450 class has been marked by consistent improvement and competitiveness.​ “We are excited to have Mitchell back next season. His work ethic and performance have exceeded our expectations, and we look forward to achieving even more success together in the future,” said Carlen Gardner, Supercross Race Team Manager.