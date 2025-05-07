Billy Bolt set to take on 2025 Hard Enduro World Championship

Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Billy Bolt is excited to take on the 2025 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship, which kicks off with the Brit’s home round at the Valleys Hard Enduro this weekend. Focused on securing a second world title aboard his TE 300, Bolt enters the new season with momentum following a dominant winter in SuperEnduro. Alongside the full seven-round championship, he is also targeting long-awaited wins at both Red Bull Erzbergrodeo and Red Bull Romaniacs.

With a runner-up championship result in 2023 and a commanding victory at the final round of 2024, the British rider heads into the 2025 season aiming to build consistency across the calendar. Drawing on his extensive experience and recent indoor form, Bolt is approaching 2025 with a clear objective – to challenge for the championship and add to his 2021 world title.

A standout performer across both indoor and outdoor disciplines, Bolt has firmly established himself as one of hard enduro’s most accomplished competitors. Despite an injury-disrupted 2024, he made a remarkable return to win at Hixpania Hard Enduro. He then carried that form through the winter to dominate the 2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship, claiming a fifth consecutive crown following an undefeated run of overall victories.

The 2025 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship features seven rounds, beginning with the Valleys Hard Enduro in the United Kingdon this weekend. The series continues with Silver Kings (USA) in June, Abestone (Italy) in September (TBC), followed by Hixpania (Spain), Sea to Sky (Turkey), GetzenRodeo (Germany), and concludes with the Roof of Africa (Lesotho) in November. In addition to the full world championship calendar, Bolt will also contest Red Bull Erzbergrodeo and Red Bull Romaniacs.

Billy Bolt: “The last 12 months have been a bit of a rollercoaster! From having knee surgery and taking nearly seven months off the bike to then making it back for the final two rounds of the championship and winning Hixpania to end the season, there were a lot of ups and downs. The SuperEnduro season over winter went really well as I went into it feeling back to full fitness and ended up claiming my fifth consecutive title. I haven’t had an uninterrupted hard enduro season for a few years, but I’m feeling really confident heading into the series this year. I’ve spent some time adjusting to not only riding a two-stroke again but also preparing for significantly longer days on the bike. The team have worked super hard over the past few months so I can’t wait to get going this weekend!”