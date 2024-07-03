BMW sales collapse 22% YoY as impacted by model changeover

Woodcliff Lake, NJ – July 2, 2024… BMW of North America today reported Q2 2024 sales results for the BMW and MINI brands in the U.S.

BMW Brand.

In the second quarter of 2024, BMW brand sales in the U.S. totaled 91,237 vehicles, a 3.7% increase from the 87,948 vehicles sold in the second quarter of 2023.

“The past few weeks have been challenging for everyone in the industry, however, I’m pleased to report a positive result for the second quarter,” said Sebastian Mackensen, President & CEO, BMW of North America. “Our dealers are a resilient and resourceful group who have worked hard to manage the situation and set us up for a successful second half of the year.”

BMW Electric Vehicle Sales.

BMW offers four fully electric models in the U.S. – the BMW i4, BMW i5, and BMW i7 Sedans, and the BMW iX Sports Activity Vehicle. In the second quarter of 2024, the company sold 14,081 electric vehicles, which represents a 23.8% increase vs the same quarter last year and approximately 15.4% of total U.S. sales.

Table 1: BMW Battery Electric Vehicle Sales Q2 2024.

Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % TOT 2024 TOT 2023 % i4 7,066 6,777 4.3% 11,603 10,724 8.2% i5 2,541 — — 4,780 — — i7 929 464 100.2% 1,920 754 154.6% iX 3,545 4,135 -14.3% 6,490 6,486 0.1% TOTAL BEV 14,081 11,376 23.8% 24,794 17,964 38%

The BMW electrified lineup also includes four plug-in hybrid electric models: the BMW X5 xDrive50e, BMW 330e, BMW 750e and BMW XM. The plug-in hybrid electric BMW 550e will begin arriving in showrooms towards the end of this year.

MINI Brand.

MINI sales in the U.S. totaled 5,898 vehicles in the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 22% vs the 7,585 vehicles sold in the second quarter of 2023.

MINI sales volume continues to be impacted by the planned model changeover as the brand begins the launch of its entirely new product portfolio this year. This includes a full range of all-new MINI Countryman and Cooper models, which have just begun to arrive at U.S. dealerships.

Table 2: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, Q2 2024.

Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % TOT 2024 TOT 2023 % BMW passenger cars 38,484 40,140 -4.1% 77,185 75,911 1.7% BMW light trucks 52,753 47,808 10.3% 98,527 94,503 4.3% TOTAL BMW 91,237 87,948 3.7% 175,712 170,414 3.1% TOTAL MINI 5,898 7,585 -22% 12,267 14,869 -17.5%

The sales reported in today’s figures are of BMW passenger cars and light trucks, as well as MINI passenger cars. Consistent with auto industry practice in the U.S., BMW of North America follows the U.S. Auto Industry Sales Release Schedule issued annually by Motor Intelligence for purposes of reporting sales of BMW passenger cars and light trucks and MINI passenger cars. As a result, the sales of BMW passenger cars and light trucks and MINI passenger cars reflected in today’s Q2 2024 report occurred between April 2, 2024 and July 1, 2024.