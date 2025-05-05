Consistent Race 2 in Cremona Earns Gardner a Solid Top Ten

Remy Gardner secured a strong top ten finish in Race 2 at the Cremona Circuit, Italy, wrapping up Round 4 of the 2025 WorldSBK season with more valuable points.

The GYTR GRT Yamaha duo made the most of the final warm-up session, putting in solid laps ahead of the Tissot Superpole Race. In the ten lap sprint, both riders pushed hard for a top nine result. Gardner got off to a strong start, but a tangle with other riders pushed him outside the top ten early on. The Australian rider fought back with impressive pace to finish tenth, narrowly missing out on a better result. His teammate, Dominique Aegerter, crossed the line in 13th.

Starting from tenth and 14th on the grid for the final feature race, both Gardner and Aegerter aimed to finish the weekend on a high. They got off the line well, gaining positions early. Gardner then maintained a consistent pace throughout, crossing the line in tenth and collecting more championship points. Unfortunately, Aegerter crashed in the early stages, but after rejoining, he showed promising speed and gathered useful data for the upcoming rounds.

FULL SUPERPOLE RACE RESULTS

FULL RACE 2 RESULTS

Remy Gardner – Superpole Race: P10 / Race 2: P10

“Not the Sunday we were hoping for, but there are still positives to take. I had a great start in the Superpole Race but got tangled with another rider and lost a few places. My pace was decent, just not enough to crack the top nine, so I had to start Race 2 from tenth. It wasn’t ideal starting from there, but I still managed to maintain strong, consistent speed. We’ll keep pushing to improve and hopefully carry this momentum into the next round in Most — a track where I’ve been strong in the past.”

Dominique Aegerter – Superpole Race: P13 / Race 2: P20

“A tough Sunday overall. I gave it everything in the Superpole Race to break into the top nine, but although my pace wasn’t bad, we had to settle for 13th. We went into Race 2 feeling confident and I managed to stay with the group early on. Unfortunately, I crashed and lost the chance to fight further, but after rejoining, my pace was encouraging. We’ll keep working hard to improve and get back to battling at the front.”