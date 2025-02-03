Craig DeLong and Korie Steede carry consistency through Outback Sprint

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig DeLong and Korie Steede raced to strong finishes in Round 2 of the 2025 U.S. Sprint Enduro Series at Outback Motorsports in Laurinburg, North Carolina.

Delivering an improved performance this weekend with a total time of 1:15:04.848, DeLong equaled his fourth-place score from the opening round in the Pro 1 Class onboard the Husqvarna FX 350, and intends to further sharpen his craft in these early stages of the season.

DeLong recalled. “It’s been a consistent start to the year for me and now I’m really excited to back into the GNCC Series next.” “We’ve made improvements in the last two weeks and I was closer in the battle, but still not where I need to be,”“It’s been a consistent start to the year for me and now I’m really excited to back into the GNCC Series next.”

The Pro Women Class saw Steede race to a runner-up result on her Husqvarna FC 250, matching her finish from the opening round and importantly taking over the series lead with a solid 14-point advantage two rounds into the season. It’s been an impressive return to competition – and the podium – to date in 2025.

Steede said. “All in all, it was a great weekend having fun on my dirt bike and staying healthy!” “I started the weekend off pretty good and we got better throughout both days,”“All in all, it was a great weekend having fun on my dirt bike and staying healthy!”

Pro 1 Class Results

1. Liam Draper, Yamaha

2. Johnny Girroir, KTM

3. Cody Barnes, Honda

4. Craig DeLong, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Pro Women Class Results

1. Brandy Richards, KTM

2. Korie Steede, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

3. Tayla Jones, Honda