Delighted harmony inspires Ducati at Silverstone MotoGP

Pecco Bagnaia will start second on the grid in tomorrow’s British Grand Prix, held at the historic Silverstone Circuit this weekend. After securing a spot directly in Q2, thanks to the sixth time overall at the end of FP3, the Italian rider continued to improve steadily over the course of the day by first finishing in third place in FP4 and then taking a front row start in qualifying for the fourth consecutive time this season. With a time of 1:58.911, Pecco closed Q2 in second place, just 0.022 seconds behind poleman Pol Espargaro.



On the other side of the garage, in qualifying, Jack Miller could not reap the benefits of the excellent work done together with his team during the first two days at Silverstone. As he was fast already after Friday’s free practices, the Australian rider closed FP3 with the fastest time overall, also showing to have a good pace for the race. However, Miller could not find the same feeling with the soft tyre in qualifying, ending Q2 in seventh place with the fastest time in 1:59.368 and securing the start from Row 3 in tomorrow’s race.



Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2nd (1:58.911)

“I’m delighted with my qualifying today. There’s a lot of harmony in my team, and together we’re doing an incredible job: we’ve made great progress with our bike, despite this not being a track particularly favourable for us. We got second place and the front row, and our pace in FP4 was also excellent. We’re still unsure about our tyre choice for the race, and we’ll have to evaluate the weather conditions tomorrow morning, but otherwise, I’m confident we can fight with the front guys in tomorrow’s race”.



Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 7th (1:59.368)

“I’m pretty unhappy with today’s result in qualifying. After managing to post a great time this morning in FP3, I was obviously hoping for something more this afternoon. Unfortunately, in Q2, I didn’t feel completely comfortable with the new tyres. Tomorrow in the race, we will have to attack immediately to try and make up positions and not let Quartararo get away in the early laps. Even though we’ll start from seventh position, from the third row, I don’t think it’ll be difficult: in general, my feeling with the Desmosedici GP on this track is very good, so I’ll try to give my best in tomorrow’s race”.



The Ducati Lenovo Team riders will be back on track tomorrow at 9:30 am local time for the last 20 minutes of warm-up, while the British Grand Prix will get underway at 1:00 pm (2:00 pm in Italy) on a 20 lap distance.