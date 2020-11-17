Enduro GP World Championship Marco & Caprock Canyon National Enduro Turkey Results

Congratulations to the Italian Beta Racing team for their success in at the Enduro GP World Championship. Scott Holcombe was crowned as the Enduro GP Champion on Sunday. He had an intense battle with his teammate Brad Freeman that went all the way to the final test of the championship. Scott also won the Enduro 2 championship. All was not lost for Brad as he remained undefeated in the Enduro 3 class and cruised to the title of that championship.
Caprock Canyon National Enduro
Turkey, TX
The final of the NEPG and race of the year for our team was in Turkey, Texas for the Caprock Canyon National Enduro. Both Rachel Gutish and Cody Barnes have competed well in this series. Rachel ended the season on a high note with a win at the event. She finished 2nd in the overall points but has a lot of momentum going into 2021. Cody was in the mix for the NE Pro 2 title but came up just short. He got off to a bad start but turned around at the halfway through the day, however, he couldn’t overcome the the gap between him and Craig DeLong.
Results
Women’s Elite Class
Rachel Gutish – 1st (2nd Overall)
Pro 2 Class
Cody Barnes – 2nd (2nd Overall)
Rachel Gutish
300 RR Race Edition
“I’m happy to cap the year off with another Women’s Elite win at the Caprock Canyon NEPG. Although the points were already settled and I was second for the year, it’s nice to end the season with a bang and give everyone something to think about during the off-season. Thanks again to everybody at Beta USA for their tireless work this season, and here’s to an even better 2021!”
Cody Barnes
250RR Race Edition
“My day started off pretty bad. I struggled with the soil and track conditions the first two tests. After the second test Sam and I made some changes. As a result, I was able to win the last three tests. That wasn’t enough to make up the time I lost and finished second for the day and second in the championship. It unfortunate to lose the championship but I gave it my all every round and fought until the end to try and pull it off.
I cannot enough thank Tim, my mechanic Sam, Rodney, Jamison, Bryce and everyone else at Beta for the amazing season. This year I grew not only as a racer but as a person too. Thank you for everything!”
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (March 8, 2018) – American Flat Track and Harley-Davidson® Motor Company are excited to announce details of their 2018 sponsorship and enhancements to their coordinated marketing efforts. Through the strategic alliance, the companies […]
Continuing their preparation ahead of the 2019 Dakar Rally, Adrien Van Beveren, Xavier de Soultrait and Franco Caimi are all-set to contest the 2018 edition of Peru’s Desafio Inca. A three-day event in the massive […]