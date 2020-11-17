Enduro GP World Championship Marco & Caprock Canyon National Enduro Turkey Results

Cody Barnes

250RR Race Edition

“My day started off pretty bad. I struggled with the soil and track conditions the first two tests. After the second test Sam and I made some changes. As a result, I was able to win the last three tests. That wasn’t enough to make up the time I lost and finished second for the day and second in the championship. It unfortunate to lose the championship but I gave it my all every round and fought until the end to try and pull it off.

I cannot enough thank Tim, my mechanic Sam, Rodney, Jamison, Bryce and everyone else at Beta for the amazing season. This year I grew not only as a racer but as a person too. Thank you for everything!”