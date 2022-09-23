Epic Monster Energy Motocross of Nations Showdown USA

Yamaha Set for Epic MXoN Showdown in USA

The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams have arrived in the United States of America ready for the riders to proudly represent their nations at the biggest and most exciting event of the year, the Monster Energy Motocross of Nations, which takes place on American soil, for the fifth time in history, at the iconic RedBud Motocross Track in Michigan, this weekend.

The last time the United States, and RedBud, hosted the world’s biggest, oldest and most famous one-day team motorsport race was back in 2018. It was an event marked by Glenn Coldenhoff’s great form as he charged to an incredible 1-1 victory, aiding The Netherlands to its third consecutive silver medal.

For the past nine years, Coldenhoff has played a key role in the achievements of The Netherlands at the Motocross of Nations. In addition to his individual success at the event, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP ace has helped The Netherlands to a stunning string of five consecutive medals – four silvers and a historic gold that came following his scintillating victory on home soil at the Dutch TT Circuit in Assen in 2019.

This weekend, Colenhoff will represent his country for a 10th time, teaming up with Gebben van Venrooy Yamaha’s Calvin Vlaanderen and Dutch MX2 star Kay de Wolf as the team eyes its sixth consecutive MXoN medal.

While Holland has been the only constant on the podium over the past five years, the most successful team of the past decade has been Team France. The French have celebrated six astonishing victories since their return to the top step in 2014. This year, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Maxime Renaux and Monster Energy Star Yamaha’s Dylan Ferrandis will don the French jersey, with former MX2 World Champion Marvin Musquin completing the rostrum. Renaux has only raced for Team France once before and is yet to make the podium. At the same time, Ferrandis has been on the team twice and twice on the top step of the box, giving him a 100% success rate when representing his country – one of those victories was here in RedBud in 2018.

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Jeremy Seewer will spearhead Team Switzerland’s efforts alongside iXS Hostettler Yamaha’s duo of Valentin Guillod and Kevin Brumann.

Seewer enjoys racing in the United States as its comprehensive, fast and jumpy tracks offer something entirely different from the typical tight, twisty, compact circuits in Europe. This weekend, the YZ450FM mounted star hopes to challenge the individual crown in the MXGP class, which would boost the Swiss team’s chance at achieving its ultimate goal of a top-five finish.

Like Coldenhoff, this weekend will mark Seewer’s 10th MXoN appearance. Team Switzerland has only been on the podium once in the history of ‘The Nations’, which was back in 1965 – they were third.

Adding to the thrill of the heavily stacked MXGP class, Monster Energy Kemea Yamaha MX2’s star rider Jago Geerts will make his 450cc debut this weekend. The 22-year-old has spent the past week in ‘The States’ testing at Monster Energy Star Yamaha’s training facility and looks forward to racing for Team Belgium for the third time in his career.

In addition to the European team efforts, Monster Energy Star Yamaha’s duo of Eli Tomac and Justin Cooper will represent the stars and stripes as they look to extend Team USA’s lead as the most successful team in MXoN history. For Tomac, a victory lap at MXoN would be the cherry on the cake of an outstanding year in which he has secured both AMA Supercross and Motocross titles. At the same time, Cooper will be back with a vengeance after a disappointing end to his MXoN debut in Assen, 2019, in which he stole the show with an emphatic Qualifying Race win but could not race after breaking his hand on the opening lap of Race 1.

The Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations is an illustrious event, often described as the Olympics of motocross, as it is a team race – the only one of its kind – where riders of the same nationality are put into teams of three. Each rider will compete in two races, giving each team a total of six race results at the end of the day. Only the five best results will contribute to the overall score.

Glenn Coldenhoff

Team Netherlands – MXGP Class – #4

“I’m feeling good. I love this track; it is amazing! As always, I am here to win, and of course, as a team, we want to get a good result for The Netherlands. If we can make the podium, we will be happy with that. I’ve been in the USA for a few days now and will do some training at the old Goat Farm before heading to Michigan.”

Maxime Renaux

Team France – MXGP Class – #13

“I feel excited for this weekend here in Red Bud! It’s a legendary track here in the U.S, so I am really excited to be here and a part of this year’s Motocross of Nations. I really like the look of the track. I am yet to ride it, but from what I can see, it looks really fast with big jumps, so that will be a lot of fun. I’m going to do my best for the individual result and, of course, for France. I really look forward to racing against the best guys from the USA so it will be exciting.”

Jago Geerts

Team Belgium – MXGP Class – #16

“The Nations is always a fun way to end the season. The track in RedBud is really nice, so I’m looking forward to this weekend. The goal for the team is to end up on the podium. For me, it’s my first race on the 450, so I will just do my best and see where I end up. I’ve been training here in the US over the past week to prepare for the race, so I will be as ready as I can be and looking forward to it.”

Jeremy Seewer

Team Switzerland – MXGP Class – #22

“I’m feeling very good and relaxed. The season is almost over; only MXoN this weekend to go. There is no pressure, I am just ready to go and have some fun. It’s also cool to race here in the USA, because the track is really different to what we have in Europe, so I am looking forward to that. My goal is to fight for the win, at least for the individual result, and then for Team Switzerland, if we all ride at our best, I think a top-five can be possible.”