THE FIRST ANNUAL NORMANDY BEACH RACE, HELD JUST A STONE’S THROW FROM THE TOWN OF OUISTREHAM IN FRANCE, PROVED TO BE A HUGE SUCCESS, WITH AROUND 14,000 ATTENDEES.

It was the culmination of two years of planning by event organisers and close friends Jean-Marc Lazzari, Marc Felix and Thomas Hervé, who took inspiration from The Race Of Gentlemen in California.

Taking place on the 12-mile-long Sword Beach, which still bears its codename from the D-Day landings 75 years ago, the event’s entry criteria were simple: vehicles had to have a pre-1947 engine, and they had to pass a safety inspection. Unsurprisingly, vintage Harleys® were well and truly in the spotlight!

Catch some of the action from the 2019 Normandy Beach Race in this video and photo gallery.