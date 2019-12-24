LIFE’S A BEACH
What do you get when you mix vintage racers, an iconic French coastline and September sunshine? The answer is the Normandy Beach Race…
THE FIRST ANNUAL NORMANDY BEACH RACE, HELD JUST A STONE’S THROW FROM THE TOWN OF OUISTREHAM IN FRANCE, PROVED TO BE A HUGE SUCCESS, WITH AROUND 14,000 ATTENDEES.
It was the culmination of two years of planning by event organisers and close friends Jean-Marc Lazzari, Marc Felix and Thomas Hervé, who took inspiration from The Race Of Gentlemen in California.
Taking place on the 12-mile-long Sword Beach, which still bears its codename from the D-Day landings 75 years ago, the event’s entry criteria were simple: vehicles had to have a pre-1947 engine, and they had to pass a safety inspection. Unsurprisingly, vintage Harleys® were well and truly in the spotlight!
Catch some of the action from the 2019 Normandy Beach Race in this video and photo gallery.
Thanks to Scott Walker and Harley-Davidson for coverage of this event for our readers!