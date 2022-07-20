First time in history Yamaha won all three FIM Superbike World Championship races

Five Races, Five Wins for Yamaha at Donington

For the first time in its history, Yamaha won all three FIM Superbike World Championship races with Toprak Razgatlıoğlu scoring the maximum points available at Donington Park. That success was extended to the FIM Supersport World Championship, as Dominique Aegerter equalled

Andrea Locatelli’s 2020 record of nine consecutive wins with another double victory.

While both the Yamaha R1 and R6 demonstrated their prowess at the famous British venue, Yamaha also reigned supreme off-road at Loket for the MXGP of Czech Republic round, finishing 1-2 in both the MXGP and MX2 classes.

Andrea Dosoli, Yamaha Motor Europe Road Racing Manager: “We enjoyed a brilliant weekend, with Yamaha dominating the road racing activities, taking all five victories in the WorldSBK and WorldSSP classes. I’d also like to congratulate our colleagues in MXGP and MX2, who also had some fantastic results. We returned to Donington with more than 51,000 spectators, which was amazing to see. It was such a special performance by both Dominique and Toprak, as well as their teams, who leave the UK having scored the maximum points available.”

WorldSBK: Razgatlıoğlu Achieves “Dream” Triple Victory

Razgatlıoğlu was at his magnificent best at one of his favourites tracks on the WorldSBK calendar. The Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK rider fired into the lead from third on the grid in Race 1 and never looked back, crossing the line with his signature stoppie.

The Turkish rider wasn’t done there though, with his Superpole Race victory giving him pole position for Race 2. Under immense pressure, he managed to hold onto the lead through the early stages, before pulling away to seal his maiden triple win.

“On Friday, we were struggling a bit, but on Saturday morning both Toprak and the team did a fantastic job. Toprak was very focused and the team improved the bike step-by-step. We are lucky to have witnessed the most spectacular weekend by him in the championship. The pace was amazing right through the first race, with no mistakes and a very fast and consistent pace. On Sunday, we expected that our rivals would improve, but Toprak managed the races very well, even though Johnny was putting him under a lot of pressure. He managed it well and every time he was overtaken, he managed to retake the lead very quickly. In the second half of the race, he increased the pace and managed this historical triple victory. We are of course delighted with this result. It’s important for the championship, we managed to reduce the gap to the top significantly. Toprak will now approach the next races with the self confidence that it’s still possible to achieve such a fantastic result. He will be even more motivated and focused in Most and the remaining part of the season.”

On the other side of the Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK garage, Locatelli was down on pace compared to previous rounds so far this year, although he managed to improve his gap to the front in Race 2, finishing eighth.

GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team’s Garrett Gerloff was fastest in Free Practice 3, but a difficult qualifying meant he could only manage a best result of seventh in Race 1, while teammate Kohta Nozane missed out on points. McAMS Yamaha were also in attendance, with Tarran Mackenzie scoring two points finishes in 14th and 15th on his debut.

“We have to be honest that the results shown by our other riders weren’t what we or they expected. Andrea had difficulties on Saturday, with a big gap to the winner. The guys were working hard on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning to improve the feeling with the bike and the performance. We know that Andrea is capable of achieving better results and we’re looking forward to him being back to his best in Most. Similar situation with Garrett, who started well in FP3, topping the classification. We expected a strong performance in the race, but he struggled in qualifying and couldn’t confirm his pace. This ended up being a handicap for the next two races as he started from the third row. This is the area we need to work with him to make his life easier during the races. Difficult situation with Kohta, who was really experiencing Donington for the first time, other than a few laps last year. It’s a tough track to learn, but he expected more for himself. It was also great to have BSB champions McAMS Yamaha and Tarran Mackenzie in the paddock for the first time. They did a fantastic job and we wish them the best of luck for the rest of their national campaign.”

WorldSSP: Aegerter Unstoppable at Donington

Having scored Yamaha’s 100th pole position in the WorldSSP class, Ten Kate Yamaha WorldSSP Supported Team’s Aegerter scored maximum points once again at Donington. The Swiss rider now has nine wins in the row and a 64-point lead in the standings over Lorenzo Baldassarri. The Evan Bros Yamaha WorldSSP Supported Team rider was second in each of the races, battling with Aegerter for victory in both.

“After the triple victories in WorldSBK, we’re pleased to see another dominant performance by our riders in WorldSSP. Congratulations to Dominique and the Ten Kate Racing team, who achieved their ninth win in a row and gave Yamaha its 100th pole position in class. The races have been amazing to watch, tight fights, especially in Race 2. I was really impressed by his last few laps on Sunday, where he was able to increase his pace to overtake Lorenzo and do a fantastic lap towards the end, more than half-a-second quicker than anyone else. Lorenzo did very well considering it was his first time at Donington. In Race 2 he was very close to winning the race, so he can be proud of what he’s doing and he has to continue pushing in Most.

“Let me also mention that we’ve seen a good improvement from our bLU cRU boys, Andy Verdoia and Unai Orradre. This shows that the project is working well. It’s a shame that Jules Cluzel got injured, very unlucky for him. We wish him a speedy recovery and hope to see him back as soon as possible.”

Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup: Bergamini Doubles Up

Italy’s Devis Bergamini produced two intelligent rides to victory at Donington, putting him right back into the championship battle with Brazil’s Enzo Valentim. The current Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup leader still managed two podium finishes, with Kevin Fontainha and pole-sitter Andrea Pizzoli also on the box.

“It was a confirmation of the quality seen so far in the Cup at Donington. Congratulations to Devis for the double win, an important result that allows him to close the gap with the leader. It’s nice to see that Enzo was able to be on the podium yet again at another new track. We are looking forward to see how this title battle develops, we expect a brilliant fight from all the riders. The competition is extremely high and there are many riders who still have a chance to prove their ability. We look forward to returning to action for the penultimate round in Most.”