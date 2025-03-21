Full Throttle Sturgis to Showcase Michael Lichter’s Iconic Motorcycle Photography During 85th Rally.

STURGIS, South Dakota, March 17, 2025 (VTC Newswire) – Full Throttle Sturgis has announced an exciting highlight for the upcoming 85th annual Pappy Hoel Motorcycle Rally. Attendees will experience an exclusive art exhibition featuring the renowned work of Michael Lichter, the world’s foremost motorcycle photographer. This special showcase will be hosted at the state-of-the-art Full Throttle Expo Center gallery during the rally, from August 1st through August 9th, 9 AM to 8 PM daily.

The exhibition will present a selection of Lichter’s images from his forty-five year career, including some of his most iconic images of Sturgis dating back to the 1970s, as well as some never-before-seen works. This display coincides with Lichter being honored during this year’s rally as the recipient of the prestigious 2025 Arlen Ness Lifetime Achievement Award, celebrating his unparalleled contributions to the art, culture and lifestyle of American motorcycling.

“On behalf of our family, staff, and customers, we want to congratulate Michael on his lifetime achievement award,” said Michael Ballard, owner and creator of Full Throttle Sturgis. “And we couldn’t be more excited for our customers to experience Michael’s work up close and personal in our beautiful new art gallery.”

Lichter’s photography captures the essence of American motorcycling, immortalizing its spirit, camaraderie, and culture through vivid and evocative visual storytelling. His legacy stems from decades of dedication, documenting the adventurous and artistic soul of custom bike builders, bikers and events like the Pappy Hoel Motorcycle Rally. His remarkable work reflects the blend of art, freedom, and shared experiences that define life on two wheels.

“Mike, Angie, and Jesse have made the Full Throttle a premier motorcycle and tourist destination over the last 20 years,” says Michael Lichter. “Now, with their world-class art gallery — one that rivals spaces you would find in New York and LA – they’ve elevated the experience further. I am so looking forward to this opportunity to share my work with the audience at the Full Throttle, which will surely include bikers who have never seen it before.”

The concept of curated motorcycle showcases has gained significant momentum over the past decade, inspired by the groundwork laid by Lichter’s annual “Motorcycles as Art” exhibit, which captivated enthusiasts for over 20 years. His trailblazing efforts in combining custom motorcycles and moto-themed art helped elevate motorcycles to a celebrated form of folk art.

Full Throttle Sturgis invites motorcycle enthusiasts, rally-goers, and art lovers to visit the Full Throttle Expo Center and celebrate this extraordinary artist’s work. Attendees can look forward to an inspiring visual narrative celebrating motorcycling’s history, culture, and community. Watch for details on when Michael will be in the gallery to meet with guests and tell stories behind the creation of the images.