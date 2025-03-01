Gonzalez and Bertelle on pole for the first Moto2 and Moto3 races of the year

· Manuel Gonzalez (Kalex) took pole for the Grand Prix of Thailand’s Moto2™ race with 1’34.634, using soft compound tyres for both axles. And in Moto3™, Matteo Bertelle gained pole in 1’40.400 with soft SC1 compound rear tyres, and medium SC2 front tyres. · New all-time lap records were set in both classes. Manuel Gonzalez (Kalex) did it for Moto2™ by lapping in 1’34.591 in FP1 on Friday morning, while José Antonio Rueda (KTM) in Moto3™ achieved the result in FP2 on Saturday morning with 1’40.350 on his eighth lap. Both riders used soft rear tyres, paired with soft SC1 front tyres for Gonzalez and medium SC2 front tyres for Rueda. · The new track lap records were achieved in the morning’s free practice with lower track temperatures, around 40 degrees Celsius (41 for Moto2™ in FP1 and 36 for Moto3™ in FP2). In practice and qualifying, the riders did not manage to improve their times, despite coming very close to it, as track temperatures increased by more than 15 degrees Celsius, approaching 60 degrees. · Due to high temperatures, soft tyres were by far the most used on the rear in both classes, as they offered more grip than medium compound tyres. In Moto2™, soft SC1 front tyres were also preferred, while in Moto3™ both compounds (SC1 and SC2) were employed. New all-time lap records despite higher temperatures than in 2024



“At this time of year, in Buriram, air and asphalt temperatures were higher than October’s, when we competed in the last GP. In particular, this year in qualifying, over 55 degrees Celsius of track temperature where registered, compared to last year’s slightly over 40 degrees, with a 15 degree difference overall. This makes the track more slippery even though the grip level remained good. Despite the warmer conditions compared to last season, in the morning free practice, with temperatures similar to those of last year’s qualifying, new all-time lap records were set in both classes, touching up those set a few months ago and, even in qualifying, the riders came in very close. On the one hand, the new frames are built to exploit the potential of our tyres and, in Moto2™, there is also a new 3.5-inch front rim. On the other hand, we have higher temperatures than last year, and this is the first race of the season, while in 2024 this was one of the last stages, so teams and riders had gained much more experience. Despite this being a track that tends to heat up the front, and the rear tyre drive and centre quite a lot, the tyres are working well, the wear is even and the grip is also adequate. Given the very high temperatures, soft rear solutions – SC0 for Moto2™ and SC1 for Moto3™- were the most used in both classes, as they provide greater grip than medium tyres. We therefore expect riders to choose them in tomorrow’s races too. As for the front, in Moto2™ soft SC1 tyres will certainly be the reference, while in Moto3™ we could see both compounds in action”.https://media.lulop.com/media/getbanner/FD7gnCxjkwSbxv.jpg