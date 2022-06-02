Greece Rally FIA European Cup: Mountains of Kastoria

Ventura Celebrates First Victory with the GYTR Racing Kit YXZ1000R in Greece

In only their second FIA European Cup for Cross-Country Bajas round together this year, Quaddy Racing’s Amerigo Ventura and co-driver Mirko Brun conquered the Kastoria mountains to take their maiden FIA T4 class victory at the Greece Rally Offroad.

The three-day Baja took place from 26-28 May, with Ventura joining the other competitors in the northern region of Greece, where they’d be tackling more than 430 km of special stages through treacherous gravel, sand, and dirt terrain on board the Yamaha YXZ1000R fitted with the GYTR Racing Kit.

First point of order for Ventura and the Quaddy Racing team was the 6 km prologue stage on Thursday, which saw them place inside the top five in class. This determined the order for Friday’s first special stage, a 108 km route winding through the forests of the Verno mountain range.

After a service, Italian pairing Ventura and Brun tackled the stage once again and ended the day in second place after 216 km of running. On the third and final day, they would complete another 220 km with their YXZ1000R, split across two stages on the run from the regional capital of Kastoria to the historical area of Korestia.

Ventura and Brun took advantage of a puncture for the leading FIA T4 class vehicle in the penultimate stage, holding on to take victory, their first in both the FIA European Cup for Cross-Country Bajas and Italian Cross Country Championship, which this event was also a part of.

The crew managed to complete the entire 436 km without any issues to their Yamaha YXZ1000R fitted with the GYTR Racing Kit, and they’re now gearing up for the Italian Baja on 7-10 July.

Amerigo Ventura

Quaddy Racing

“It was the first time for me and my codriver at the Greece Rally. The race is famous for its special stages with several technical and winding sections in the mountains of Kastoria. After the prologue we were inside the top five in class, which allowed us to start in a good position for the following day. We enjoyed a good first day of special stages, managing to climb into the top 10 overall and second out of the T4 runners. On the final day, we set off on the attack to try to overtake the lead crew. Their puncture meant we took the lead on the penultimate stage, and on the final one we pushed to the maximum to maintain our lead. I’d like to thank everyone who made this possible, and we’re happy with all the work and development that has gone into our YXZ1000R. Now we are focused on the next event, our home race: the Italian Baja.”