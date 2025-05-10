HARLEY-DAVIDSON® AND MOTOGP™ ANNOUNCE NEW GLOBAL RACING SERIES LAUNCHING IN 2026

New Harley-Davidson championship series will race at six MotoGP weekends, pairing one of the world’s most iconic brands with the most exciting sport on Earth.

MLWAUKEE, WI and LE MANS, FRANCE (May 10, 2025) – Harley-Davidson® and MotoGP are launching a new global racing championship featuring Harley-Davidson bagger motorcycles, debuting in 2026. The twelve-race series will race at six Grands Prix across Europe and North America, with riders battling it out on race-prepared Harley-Davidson Road Glide® motorcycles in two races per round.

The machines – engineered by Harley-Davidson Factory® Racing and built for head-to-head competition – weigh approximately 280 kilograms (617 pounds) and produce over 200 horsepower and 245 Nm (180 lb-ft) of raw torque, reaching speeds over 300 kilometers per hour (186 mph). Every bike will be identical, ensuring close competition. The grid is expected to comprise six to eight teams, each fielding two riders –supported by Harley-Davidson Factory Racing.

“This is a bold new step for Harley-Davidson’s global racing ambitions. Harley-Davidson has been pioneering performance on and off the road since our beginnings over 120 years ago. Most recently, we’ve showcased performance through our racing at the MotoAmerica Mission King of the Baggers series and through performance differentiated product such as our new CVO RR motorcycle and our CVO Road Glide ST. We’ve seen how performance has resonated with riders and fans, and we know that they’re keen for more,” said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson. “With this new series, we’re excited to bring a new form of racing to the world stage. Not only is this a bold and new chapter for our brand, celebrating our heritage while pushing into the future, but it will add an amazing spectacle to the greatest motorcycle show in the world.”

“This collaboration with Harley-Davidson is an exciting opportunity for both parties,” said Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports. “We offer a truly international platform for Harley-Davidson to expand their global reach, and Harley-Davidson is perfectly placed to join us in bringing our sport to new audiences as we team up with one of the most iconic lifestyle brands in the US. This partnership has big potential for both our strategies and will deliver a real spectacle for fans, bringing a completely new flavour to the Grand Prix weekends where the series will compete.”