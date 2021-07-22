HARLEY-DAVIDSON LAUNCHES H-D1™ MARKETPLACE

Ultimate Destination for Pre-Owned Harley-Davidson Motorcycles in North America

MILWAUKEE (July 21, 2021) – Today we are launching H-D1™ Marketplace on H-D.com.

H-D1 Marketplace will provide consumers with the most comprehensive opportunity to search, experience, sell and purchase pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles across North America. Backed by the strength and scale of our dealer network and enhanced by the Harley-Davidson Certified™ program for extra peace of mind, H-D1 Marketplace will facilitate a seamless purchase experience for customers looking for that special pre-owned Harley-Davidson.

“The launch of H-D1 Marketplace is the first step towards our ambitious transformation of H-D.com into the leading online destination for everything Harley-Davidson,” said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson. “We want our online presence to connect and support our H-D network – from enhanced online experiences, unique community engagement, to exclusive content and learning. The H-D1 Marketplace platform will connect our customers, community and our strong dealer network, with the goal to become the largest marketplace for pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles in the United States.”

Launching first in USA, H-D1 Marketplace will start with the entire selection of pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles from our participating dealer network, that will be available for our customers to browse and customize online. Powered by H-D Financial Services, customers will have access to innovative, industry-leading financing solutions, to make purchasing even easier. Through the ‘Sell My Bike’ feature, customers will also be able to sell their motorcycles directly into the Harley-Davidson dealer network.

Customer experience is a key element of the Hardwire Strategic Plan, designed to enhance our position as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world. The Hardwire puts customers at the forefront of our products, experiences and investments. Our goal is to seamlessly engage with customers, creating a meaningful, unique and personalized experience with Harley-Davidson, every day.

H-D1 Marketplace also fulfills our Hardwire objective to include riders of pre-owned Harley-Davidson’s as an important part of the H-D customer base, recognizing their unique perspectives and contributions to the brand.