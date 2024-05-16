Historic Inaugural SX Season for Beta A historic season was rounded out in Salt Lake City at the final round as Beta Motorcycles completed their first year in AMA Supercross. Coming back halfway through the season from an injury, Colt Nichols was starting to find comfort on his 450 RX in the final rounds of the series. In the heat race at the season’s final round, Nichols was a couple of spots out of transfer position with two laps to go. He put in good lap times in two final laps and made up four places to finish seventh in the heat and transfer to the main. In the main event, a bad start had Nichols in eighteenth place after the first lap. He kept his wits and put in a solid ride to make up seven positions and finish the night in eleventh place. The first Supercross season in Beta’s history had its ups and downs but it was a success with a couple of top-ten finishes and the knowledge gained to help improve the team’s performance in the future.