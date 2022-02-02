Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to announce extension

Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to announce an extension to its highly successful partnership with leading clutch component manufacturer, Rekluse. The renewed agreement will see Husqvarna Factory Racing continue to benefit from the US manufacturer’s high-quality products, which deliver improved performance and reliability, through to the end of the 2022 racing season.

Now entering its 20th year in the motorcycle industry, Rekluse is a brand well-known for its quality components and innovation. Using global offroad racing as a rigorous testing platform to develop its products, the Idaho-based company continues to be a pioneer for motorcycle clutch technology, with Husqvarna Factory Racing relying on the brand’s extensive range of components.

Rekluse develop their extensive product range to provide teams and riders with unmatched performance and reliability. The close working relationship between Husqvarna Factory Racing and Rekluse in recent years has resulted in several successes across the globe. In 2020, Zach Osborne claimed the 450 Class Pro Motocross title, a first for Husqvarna Motorcycles, while Billy Bolt secured the FIM SuperEnduro World Championship. Bolt enjoyed further success in 2021 with the Brit claiming the inaugural FIM Hard Enduro World Championship crown.

With an extension to this successful technical partnership, Husqvarna Factory Racing will continue to utilise Rekluse products in all forms of competition in 2022, enhancing the performance of the Husqvarna racing machines.

Robert Jonas – Vice President Motorsports Offroad: “We are delighted to continue our close working relationship with Rekluse. The partnership has been incredibly successful across our motocross, enduro, and rally racing activities, with Husqvarna Factory Racing undoubtedly benefitting from Rekluse products. The last two seasons have been incredibly rewarding with titles in Pro Motocross, SuperEnduro, and Hard Enduro, thanks in part to the support of Rekluse. Looking ahead to 2022 we’re fully focused on achieving even more success together.”

Alison Kelsey, General Manager, Rekluse Motor Sports, Inc.: “We’ve enjoyed a great relationship with Husqvarna Factory Racing for many years and it’s really exciting to be continuing with our partnership through 2022. Over the last few seasons, the team has delivered championships in many different disciplines, which is fantastic for us as it proves the versatility, durability, and performance of Rekluse products. Looking ahead to the new season, we’re behind the team 100% and we are sure that it will be another successful year of racing.”