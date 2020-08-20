Husqvarna Rider to miss Loretta Lynn MX due to concussion

August 20, 2020 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Husqvarna Rider to miss Loretta Lynn MX due to concussion

JALEK SWOLL TO MISS UPCOMING LORETTA LYNN’S MX NATIONAL DUE TO MILD CONCUSSION
ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING TEAM APPROACHES ROUND 2 FULL STEAM AHEAD

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team’s Jalek Swoll will not line up for this Saturday’s Loretta Lynn’s National, Round 2 of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, due to a mild concussion sustained during the first 250MX moto last Saturday.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Stephen Westfall, “We are disappointed that Jalek won’t be able to line up this weekend and are hopeful that he will return to racing soon.”

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team will field two riders in the 250MX class this weekend with Swoll’s teammates RJ Hampshire and rookie fill-in Stilez Robertson, as well as the 450MX trio of Zach Osborne, Jason Anderson and Dean Wilson.

About Michael Le Pard 4512 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles