Important data ahead of start of 2023 WorldSBK season analyzed

Bautista and Rinaldi conclude the first winter tests of the 2023 WorldSBK season. Bulega (WorldSSP) also on track at Jerez de la Frontera with the Panigale V2 The first winter tests for the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team concluded this afternoon at Jerez de la Frontera (Spain). Alvaro Bautista and Michael Rinaldi had the chance to test the new Ducati Panigale V4 R for the first time, alternating their rides with the 2022 machines for comparisons that produced important data ahead of the start of the 2023 WorldSBK season.



On “Day 1” the Spanish rider completed 86 laps, finishing with the second-best time (1’38.851), two-tenths behind Razgatlioglu (Yamaha). Third place for Rinaldi, who set a time of 1’39.240, completing 72 laps.



On the second day, both Bautista (1’38.449 – 86 laps completed) and Rinaldi (1’38.646 – 67 laps completed) were able to lower their lap times, finishing third and fourth respectively behind Razgatlioglu (Yamaha – 1’38.269) and Rea (Kawasaki – 1’38.325)



The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team will be back on track at Portimao (Portugal) next Tuesday for the second session of winter testing



Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #19)

“Two very interesting days of testing. We tried the new Panigale V4R for the first time and I have to say that the sensations were very positive. We worked a lot on the tire solutions even though obviously the very low temperature of these two days doesn’t allow us to have very clear ideas. In any case, I am very satisfied with our work”.



Michael Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #21)

“We have worked on both the bike and the tires. We go to Portiamo with a good charge knowing that we have faced two very productive days. Our lap times were in line with the front guys even if with the qualifying tire I wasn’t able to improve much. On the race pace, on the other hand, the feeling was really good, that’s why I am happy”.



WorldSSP

Positive feelings also for Nicolò Bulega, who took advantage of the two days of testing to find a good feeling with his Ducati Panigale V2. The Italian rider completed a total of 122 laps, finishing with a best time of 1’41.685.



Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WSSP Team #11)

“I am very satisfied with these two days of testing. After two months away from the circuits it wasn’t easy to find a good feeling and instead the sensations have been positive. Especially today we did some really intense work with the team that we will continue in Portimao”.