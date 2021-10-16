Incredible race win EMX125 Championship Madrid Spain

MJC Yamaha Official EMX125’s Ivano van Erp returned to the top step of the podium following another incredible race win and a fourth place finish at the fifth round of the EMX125 Championship in Madrid, Spain. As a result, the Dutchman has moved up into fifth in the EMX125 Championship Standings.

The extremely rutty man-made Xanadu-Arroyomolinos circuit was also the setting for the fifth and penultimate round of the Women’s Motocross World Championship, where Ceres 71 Yamaha’s Nancy van de Ven collected her second piece of podium silverware this season. The Dutch star tied on points for the Grand Prix overall but was demoted to second position with the overall result favouring the rider that scores the most points in the final race of the day.

Thousands of Spanish fans were treated to some incredible racing at the spectacular intu Xanadu-Arroyomolinos track as 16-year-old van Erp powered his GYTR kitted YZ125 through the field in both points-paying races.

In the opening EMX125 race, the ‘432’ started 10th and blitzed his way through the pack to clinch the win – the second of his career, as teammate Karlis Reisulis charged from outside of the top-20 to impressively round out the top-10.

In the second and final race of the day, both riders got off to solid starts. Van Erp completed the opening lap in sixth and quickly moved into fourth, where he remained for the entire 14-lap race duration, while Reisulis finished seventh after starting ninth.

Combining the scores from both races, van Erp did enough to claim his second-ever EMX125 round victory, while Reisulis rounded out the top-10. Ferruccio Zanchi’s day was spoiled by crashes. The 15-year-old Italian finished 28th and 29th and was classified 33rd overall.

Van Erp leaves Spain fifth in the EMX125 Championship Standings. Zanchi is ninth and Reisulis is 13th. The MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team will head directly to Pietramurata, Italy, for a triple-header of races in the space of a week.

In WMX, van de Ven used her supreme starting skills to her advantage and led the way around turn-one in the opening race of the day. The YZ250F mounted wonder-woman enjoyed the hard-packed and jumpy Spanish circuit and felt comfortable at the front of the field. On lap-3, the top-two riders in the championship, Kiara Fontanesi and Courtney Duncan, pushed past before colliding with each other a few laps later, causing Fontanesi to fall back to third.

With three laps to go, Duncan crashed out of the lead while trying to clear her vision. That allowed van de Ven to celebrate her first race win of the 2021 season – the 16th of her career.

In Race 2, van de Ven got off to another top-three start and defended a fierce challenge from Fontanesi to finish second in the race, for second overall.

After tying on 47-points with the defending World Champion, Duncan, for the Grand Prix victory, van de Ven remains third in the WMX Championship Standings. The sixth and final round will take place next weekend on Saturday 23rd October in Pietramurata, Italy.

Ivano van Erp

EMX125 round of Spain Winner, 43-points

5th EMX125 Championship Standings, 117-points

“I didn’t have the best starts today, around P.10 I think. I needed to push hard, but I was able to take the lead and get the win in the first race which was really nice. I had a better start in Race 2, but made a small mistake which let Bobby Bruce past me, but I was able to get to fourth and saw on my pit-board that I would get the overall victory, so I just kept my focus to win the overall. I just want to thank everyone who helps me, Loic LeFoll, my family and all of my sponsors.”

Nancy van de Ven

2nd WMX round of Spain, 47-points

3rd WMX World Championship Standings, 195-points

“It’s been a really good day for me right from the first moment I went out on track. This track has a really good layout with some really nice jumps, so I knew it could be a really good day for me. I managed to get the win in the first moto and the second moto I had a good start and finished second. I am just getting better every time. I am on the podium, and I am happy about that.”