Jhak Walker wins Beta Cup on Beta 200RR

Congratulations to Jhak Walker for winning the Beta Cup aboard his Beta 200 RR. Jhak had an outstanding first season at the National Enduro. He dominated the B 200 class, winning every race but one for a total of 8 wins. He claimed the title of Beta Cup Champion by earning the most points in his class compared to anyone else in their class competing on a Beta Motorcycle. With the victory, Jhak gets his choice of any Beta RR 2-Stroke model for free.

“This year went just as planned! My local dealership, Halls Cycles started selling Beta Motorcycles and from then on I knew my goal was to win the Beta Cup! We bought a 200 RR and raced 200 B class. I won 8 out of 9 NEPG races. The bike ran flawlessly throughout the whole year! I am super pumped to be able to finish this season with the Beta Cup win! Thank you Beta, Halls Cycles, and my father for building an amazing bike!” – Jhak Walker

 

Beta East Coast Race Team Manager Cory Buttrick presenting the Beta Cup trophy to Jhak Walker

 

