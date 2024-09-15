JOSEP GARCIA AND KTM WIN 2024 ENDUROGP WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia has won the 2024 FIM EnduroGP World Championship following a dominant ride on day one in France. Taking seven test wins out of a possible nine today, the KTM 250 EXC-F racer secured the victory in style to clinch his first ever EnduroGP world title with a day to spare.

Despite coming into the seventh and final round of the championship in Brioude, France, holding a healthy 17-point advantage at the top of the EnduroGP standings, Garcia knew he would still have to deliver a strong performance to secure the title, such was the pressure from his closest rivals.

After placing third on the Friday night Super Test, Josep went on to prove why he’s a worthy champion on Saturday by moving into the provisional lead after the first test and extending that advantage as the day progressed.

Crossing the line over 12 seconds ahead of closest rival Steve Holcombe, Garcia claimed his seventh victory of the season and secured his place in the history books. The world title is Josep’s fourth to date, but his first in the overall EnduroGP category.

With one day left to race in France, the pressure is not over for Josep – the 2024 Enduro1 title is still to be decided. Following his overall win today, the 27-year-old heads into Sunday holding a narrow nine-point advantage over Holcombe in the E1 category. The newly crowned champion will undoubtedly give his all once again in the fight to secure two world titles in as many days.

Josep Garcia: “This is a dream come true. The last two years have been a huge fight between some difficult races and injury, but this moment now is unforgettable and all the hard work has been worth it. I’ve achieved my dream of becoming EnduroGP World Champion and we did it on the first day here in France by winning the overall. I was quite surprised at how relaxed I was today, and I went through all the tests without a single crash. It was a perfect day, and I think that’s the best way to become a champion – by winning the day. I have to give thanks to the whole Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team and of course, my friends and family too.”

Results: FIM EnduroGP World Championship, Round 7

EnduroGP – Day 1

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 1:02:32.06

2. Steve Holcombe (GBR) Honda, 1:02:44.46 +12.40

3. Andrea Verona (ITA) GASGAS, 1:03:16.49 +44.43

Enduro1 – Day 1

1. Josep Garcia (ESP) KTM, 1:02:32.06

2. Steve Holcombe (GBR) Honda, 1:02:44.46 +12.40

3. Zach Pichon (FRA) Sherco, 1:03:47.50 +1:15.44

Championship Standings (After round 7, day 1)

EnduroGP

1. Josep Garcia (ESP) KTM, 232 pts

2. Andrea Verona (ITA) GASGAS, 210 pts

3. Steve Holcombe (GBR) Honda, 206 pts

Enduro1

1. Josep Garcia (ESP) KTM, 245 pts

2. Steve Holcombe (GBR) Honda, 236 pts

3. Zach Pichon (FRA) Sherco, 183 pts