Long-awaited return to MXGP of Flanders

Jago Geerts Returns for MXGP of Flanders

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Jago Geerts will make his long-awaited return to action this weekend at the 14th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Lommel, Belgium.

Geerts fractured his left elbow and right clavicle during qualifying at the opening round of the FIM Motocross World Championship, the MXGP of Argentina, at the start of March. This resulted in two successful operations and an extensive recovery period.

After consulting with various medical teams, all have confirmed they are satisfied with the healing of the bones and are confident that Geerts is fit enough to return to racing. Ahead of the MXGP of Flanders, Geerts will need to pass a mandatory medical examination by the FIM Doctor before he is officially declared safe to race.

Before his injury, Geerts had a strong off-season and was eagerly anticipating the start of his first full season in the premier class, MXGP. This weekend, as the #93 makes his MXGP class debut once again, the main focus will be for the home hero to ease into things without feeling any pressure or expectation.

Jago Geerts

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP rider

“I finally got the green light from my surgeon yesterday confirming that my elbow is fully healed. Also, it has been feeling good when I ride, so I am looking forward to being back. Even though it’s my home GP this weekend, I don’t feel any pressure. The result this weekend is not important. What is important is that I am on the gate, racing and enjoying it, so the goal is to have fun on the bike and enjoy the weekend.”