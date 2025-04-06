Lotte van Drunen Opens 2025 WMX Season with Stunning Victory in Sardinia!

De Baets Yamaha Supported MX Team’s Lotte van Drunen has kicked off her FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship title defence by taking overall victory at round one of the 2025 campaign in Riola Sardo, Sardinia. The talented Dutch racer won both races aboard her GYTR-kitted YZ250F, and now leads the championship standings by eight points heading into the second round in Spain next month.

After recovering from a broken ankle during the off-season, van Drunen picked up a stomach virus in the days leading up to round one of the WMX World Championship. Despite the unfortunate setback, the 17-year-old headed to Sardinia focused on picking up vital championship points.

By posting the fastest time in Time Practice, van Drunen headed to the line for both races with first gate pick. In Race One, she started up front and settled into third place behind race leader Daniela Guillen and Shana van der Vlist in second. Van Drunen then moved into second on lap seven, and one lap later, while closing in on Guillen, she took over the lead when her Spanish rival fell. The defending WMX champion then maintained her pace to pick up her first race win of the season.

The opening laps of Race Two were very similar to Race One for van Drunen, who ran third initially before moving into second on lap two. She then chased down van der Vlist, who led the way on her Yamaha, before she made the pass for the lead with three laps to go. By race end, the Dutch sensation had opened up a 10-second advantage to claim her fifth GP win of her career, with van der Vlist finishing second to make it a Yamaha 1-2 on top of the overall podium.

The MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team was also in action in Sardinia for the third round of their season. With the opening two rounds seriously affected by bad weather, the cool but dry conditions were welcomed by all four riders and the team, with three of the four riders placing in the top 10 overall.

Mano Faure showed just how versatile his skills are after winning on hardpack at round two in France, then placing fifth overall today at the deep sand track of Riola Sardo. The 15-year-old delivered strong results across the two races, placing third in Race One and sixth in Race Two, to move up the championship standings to eighth.

Dani Heitink continues to be rewarded for his consistency in 2025, with the young Dutchman moving up to second in the championship after placing seventh overall in Sardinia. Heitink’s best result from the weekend was fourth in Race One.

Round one winner Jarne Bervoets placed ninth, courtesy of his 11-7 result, and now sits seventh in the series standings, with Levi Townley 21st after placing 22nd in Sardinia.

The 2025 WMX World Championship resumes over the weekend of May 10-11 alongside the MXGP of Spain, while the MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team head to the picturesque Pietramurata circuit in Italy next weekend for their fourth round.