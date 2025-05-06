MANI LETTENBICHLER FIRED UP FOR HARD ENDURO 2025

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Manuel Lettenbichler is READY TO RACE the 2025 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship. After another standout season in 2024, the reigning champ is back to defend his crown and hunt down a fourth straight world title. Fully recovered from the injury that ruled him out of SuperEnduro, the German ace is back at 100 percent and ready to go all-in across the seven-round series, as well as taking on iconic extreme events like the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo and Red Bull Romaniacs.

Lettenbichler heads into 2025 focused and fired up. With a perfect season under his belt in 2023, and a hard-fought championship win last year despite a mid-season knee injury, Mani’s sights are set on staying on top. He’s been putting in the work aboard the KTM 300 EXC CHAMPION EDITION and is ready to deliver, starting with round one this weekend.

The 2025 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship kicks off with the Valleys Hard Enduro in the United Kingdom, then heads to the USA for Silver Kings in June. From there, the series returns to Europe for Abestone in Italy (TBC), Hixpania in Spain, and Sea to Sky in Turkey. Mani’s home race at GetzenRodeo lands in late October, with the Roof of Africa in Lesotho wrapping up the season in November.

In addition to the world championship rounds, Mani will also defend his titles at Red Bull Erzbergrodeo and Red Bull Romaniacs.

Mani Lettenbichler: “My pre-season went really well, especially given that I was out due to injury for quite a long time. I’m feeling confident and my fitness is at a good level ahead of the 2025 season. My 2024 season was a mixed bag. I missed one race to have surgery on my knee and I didn’t think there was any chance I would be able to bring it back and win the championship. I fought really hard to finish the season and get my third title in a row, and I was relieved to have done it again. The team have worked really hard to make sure the bike is perfect, and I have put in the time to make sure I am at full fitness. I’m feeling super positive going into round one this weekend, and as always, my goal is to win races and claim another title.”