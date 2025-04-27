Marc Márquez and the Ducati Lenovo Team dominate the Jerez sprint race

Ducati locks out the top six: Alex Márquez (Gresini Racing Team) is second, Franco Morbidelli (VR46 Racing Team) fourth, with their respective teammates Fermín Aldeguer and Fabio Di Giannantonio in fifth and sixth place

Marc Márquez and the Ducati Lenovo Team took the fifth win out of five sprint races this year today at the ‘Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto’, the venue hosting this weekend’s Estrella Galicia 0,0 Spanish Grand Prix. Francesco Bagnaia crossed the line in third place.

From second on the grid, Márquez took the lead at the start of the second lap, as he pulled away to secure the win at the line. Bagnaia, who started the encounter from third place, consolidated his position as the race progressed to secure a third-place finish.

The Ducati Lenovo Team will be back in action tomorrow at 9:40 local time (GMT +2) for the warm-up, which will be followed by the 25-lap fifth race of the 2025 season, getting underway at 14:00.

Marc Márquez (#93 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1st

“Managing the situation is what I’ve been repeating to myself this weekend: it’s clear that I’d like to be on pole and win every time, but if there’s no way of doing that, it’s surely still good. I got a couple of scary moments in two fast corners during my time attack in qualifying. The mistake is always around the corner: we’re very fast and we showed it. Today we took a few risks in order to pull away, then we managed the situation until the end. Tomorrow’s race will be a long one, and it’ll be hot. We’ll keep in mind that the feeling on the bike may change.”

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 3rd

“I did my most classic Sprint Race of the season: I started third and crossed the line third, without overtakes. We’ll work on this matter during the Monday test. We’re still happy with how today went, we didn’t lose many points and tomorrow is a different day, we’ll try to give it some more. The goal is to bridge the gap, as at the moment Marc is showing to be the quicker one.”