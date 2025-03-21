Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP & MX2 Teams Ready to Send It at Saint Jean d’Angely

From Cozar, Spain, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams have travelled 1100 kilometres north to Saint Jean d’Angély, France for the third round of the FIM Motocross World Championship.

Known for its hard-pack surface, challenging hills, and notorious square-edged bumps, Saint Jean d’Angély has been a staple on the MXGP calendar since 1984, hosting 18 rounds throughout its illustrious history.

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Maxime Renaux heads into his home Grand Prix with high expectations. After a stellar victory at the season opener and despite challenges at round two, the Frenchman returns to familiar soil determined to fight at the front of the pack. He arrives third in the championship standings, just 1-point shy of French compatriot Romain Febvre.

Calvin Vlaanderen enters the French Grand Prix looking to piece together a consistent weekend with two solid starts and two strong race finishes, while teammate Jago Geerts is eager to return to one of his favourite circuits on the calendar, the site of his first-ever MX2 race win against four-time World Champion Jorge Prado.

In MX2, French ace Thibault Benistant has his sights set on a Grand Prix win. With an impressive track record on home soil—including a win at Villar Sous Ecot in 2023 and podium finishes at both Ernée and Saint Jean d’Angeley in 2022—Benistant has clear ambitions for at least a podium finish.

Latvian talent Karlis Reisulis returns to the scene of a solid P2 finish in the final EMX250 race in Saint Jean. After recent challenges, he’s focused on recapturing the form that delivered that standout performance.

For Rick Elzinga, Saint Jean d’Angély holds profound significance as the site of his 2022 EMX250 championship victory. The Dutch rider looks to bounce back from last weekend’s mudfest and hopes to rediscover his usual speed and flow on a circuit filled with career-defining memories.

Yamaha’s presence at the MXGP of Europe extends beyond the MXGP and MX2 classes, with the MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 and VHR VRT Yamaha Official EMX250 teams competing in the second rounds of the European EMX125 and EMX250 Championships.

For MJC, the round is extra special with the team’s young Belgian talent Jarne Bervoets running the red plate on his GYTR kitted YZ125 as series leader for the first time in his career.

Maxime Renaux

3rd MXGP Championship Standings, 87-points

“I like Saint Jean. It’s always nice to race in France at my home GP in front of the French fans. It’s a nice track with nice up and down hills and nice jumps. It’s always fun to ride. My goal for this weekend is to be back in the fight for the podium and to score good points for the championship. To be on the podium this weekend would be really nice. I think it will come down to getting good starts, so that is what we’re aiming for, and I hope to be there at the end of the weekend.”

Calvin Vlaanderen

12th MXGP Championship Standings, 39-points

“I really like the track and always enjoy riding in St Jean. My goal is to put two solid races in on Sunday and put myself in position to fight for the podium. I’ve always felt good there and had some good races there in the past!”

Jago Geerts

15th MXGP Championship Standings, 26-points

“I’m really looking forward to returning to this track – it’s always been a favorite of mine and holds special memories, including my first MX2 moto win against Prado. The layout naturally suits my riding style. My goal for the weekend is to find that perfect feeling on the bike, enjoy every lap, and aim for a top 10 finish.”

Thibault Benistant

6th MX2 Championship Standings, 63-points

“I’m really happy to be racing in France this weekend. As everyone knows, I love racing in France, so I can’t wait to be there. I love the track in Saint Jean, so I hope to be on the top of the box at the end of the weekend. I know I can do it, so that is the goal.”

Karlis Reisulis

13th MX2 Championship Standings, 40-points

“Saint Jean is a really nice track with some great elevation. Goal is to be better than last week, but I just want this round to be the one where I find the feeling of racing again. I’ve raced there only once last year with a good moto finishing second, so I think it’s going to be an another good round.”

Rick Elzinga

17th MX2 Championship Standings, 26-points

“Thoughts on St. Jean are good. Became European champion there and generally love to race on that track. The goal is to get back in the groove since last weekend was a crazy one with all the mud. Best memories? Definitely becoming European champion there in ’22.”