Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Barcia Climbs Into The Top-10 In Salt Lake City

Barcia felt comfortable on the dry track, but didn’t get a chance to translate that confidence to race position. On the main event start, Barcia was pushed outside the top 10 and had to fight for position all race. He was able to make some good passes and get up to eighth by the end of the long 29-lap race.

Plessinger was also on the fighting end of a good start, coming around the first lap in 17th. Despite the nearly triple digit temperatures, altitude, and dry, short track, Plessinger made up some ground and was able to walk out healthy with a 12th-place finish.

The team will get a few short days of rest before Round 12 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship on Wednesday, June 2, at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.