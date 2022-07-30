MotoAmerica Rolls Into Brainerd International Raceway

Sunnyvale, Calif., July 29, 2022 – Danilo Petrucci (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC Panigale V4 SBK) is back from his European holiday and ready to rock at Brainerd. The Italian, locked in combat with Yamaha’s Jake Gagne for the 2022 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship, completed 23 laps of the 2.5 miles Minnesota venue, ending the day second to Gagne by 0.226 in Qualifying 1.



Petrucci believes he’s in an excellent position to capitalize in tomorrow’s qualifying session and race one as the team iron out a few chassis changes to get the two-time MotoGP race winner comfortable in his first competitive visit to the venue.



Qualifying 1 Results—Top 5

P1 – Jake Gagne (Yamaha) 1:30.334

P2 – Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) 1:30.560

P3 – Cameron Petersen (Yamaha) 1:30.706

P4 – Mathew Scholtz (Yamaha) 1:31.304

P5 – Richie Escalante (Suzuki) 1:31.447



Danilo Petrucci (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC – #9): “Fortunately, we had a day of testing here a while back, which we needed because this is a very particular track,” Petrucci said. “It’s very fast at the beginning, very narrow at the end, but I’m having a lot of fun. We’re trying to fix the bike’s instability on the many bumps of this track where the various pavement joints are. This is taking a bit of confidence to get used to, but I think we’re in the mix for pole position, and the race wins. For sure, our opponents are really strong, but we are ready.”



Saturday’s action for the Medallia Superbike class begins with Qualifying 2 at 10:15 AM CDT. Race One is scheduled for 3:10 PM CDT.

