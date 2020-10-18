MotoGP Ducati reduces gap from the top of the standings

Dovizioso closes the tenth round of the 2020 MotoGP season in seventh place, recovering from thirteenth on the grid;

the rider from Forlì keeps himself in the fight for the title as he is now fourth in the general standings just 15 points off the leader;

it was a difficult race for Petrucci that ends fifteenth following contact with another bike with four laps remaining

The first of two consecutive events scheduled for the 2020 MotoGP season at the MotorLand Aragón in Alcañiz, Spain, the Aragon GP, ended today with a solid seventh place for Andrea Dovizioso.



As he got off from thirteenth on the grid, the rider from Forlì had a great start and was able to make up five places after just a few corners. Eighth at the end of the first lap, Andrea tried immediately to close on the riders in front, managing to rejoin the fight for the sixth position. As he was able to catch up the Ducati bike of Jack Miller (Pramac Racing Team), Dovizioso finally overtook him with eight laps remaining, taking the seventh place, where he ultimately finished the race. Thanks to today’s result, the rider of the Bologna-based squad manages to keep himself in the fight for the title as he is now fourth in the standings just 15 points off the new leader Joan Mir.



Danilo Petrucci, who got off from eighth on the grid, had a more difficult start, which saw him immediately lose some positions. Tenth on the first lap behind Dovizioso, in the second part of the race, the rider from Terni began then to suffer the tyre drop. After dropping back into twelfth place, with four laps to go, Danilo lost other four positions making contact with the bike of Pol Espargaro, and closing the race fifteenth.



After the Aragón GP, Petrucci is now thirteenth in the Championship standings with 65 points. Ducati is second in the manufacturers’ standings with 160 points, while the Ducati Team occupies the third place in the team classification.



Andrea Dovizioso (#04 Ducati Team) – 7th

“Today we managed to achieve the best possible result considering that we were starting just thirteenth on the grid. Unfortunately, we did not have the speed to fight with the front riders, and maybe, with the highest temperatures compared to the last few days, the medium tyre didn’t behave exactly as we expected. Surely, now we have some data to work on ahead of the next race weekend, which will always be here in Aragón. We hope that the weather conditions will allow us to start working consistently, starting immediately from the first free practice session on Friday”.



Danilo Petrucci (#9 Ducati Team) -15th

“After a good first part of the race, in which I was in tenth place, I began to suffer the tyre drop. Unfortunately, a few laps from the end I had contact with Pol Espargaro and lost other positions, finishing fifteenth. Too bad because we lost important points for the Championship. Now we have some references to work on ahead of next race here in Aragón on Sunday.”



The Ducati Team riders will be back in action again at MotorLand Aragón next weekend, from 23rd – 25th October for the Teruel GP.