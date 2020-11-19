MotoGP Season Reaches Grand Finale Portimão Algarve Circuit

Team Suzuki Press Office – November 18.

Team Suzuki Ecstar and the MotoGP World Championship paddock will head to the Algarve International Circuit in Portugal for the first time this weekend as the season reaches its grand finale.

Joan Mir comes into the race on top of the world after taking the much coveted crown of MotoGP Champion last time out in Valencia. The Mallorcan rode a calm and calculated race, doing just enough to take the title one round before the end and giving Suzuki their first crown for 20 years.

Alex Rins also did a great job in Valencia to climb from 14th on the grid to fourth in the race. This solid result keeps him in contention for second place in the world standings, something which he and the team are very much hoping to achieve. His strong results in recent races have also guaranteed Team Suzuki Ecstar the top spot in the Teams’ Championship and means that Suzuki are now level on points for the Constructors’ crown too.

Portimão’s Algarve Circuit is a relative unknown for the vast majority of the MotoGP field, with just a ‘streetbike’ test taking place a few months ago for the riders to learn the layout. The track is situated in southern Portugal, close to several stunning beaches and it boasts a full sporting complex on site. It also has a unique layout, with several elevation changes and a long straight, and it is likely to produce some exciting racing as the 2020 season comes to a close.

Davide Brivio – Team Manager:

“The whole team are still feeling amazing after what happened last weekend in Valencia, we truly achieved our biggest dream with Joan. We’re looking forward to getting back on track for the last race of this year, and we’re hoping to complete the ‘triple crown’ of Riders’, Teams’, and Constructors’ titles – that would be absolutely incredible. For sure it won’t be an easy weekend because this circuit is new for everyone, but we’ll give our best from Friday onwards and see how it turns out.”

Joan Mir:

“I’m still trying to realise what happened on Sunday! It has started to sink in now, but these last few days have been intense and fantastic, I’ve received so many supportive messages and congratulations from fans, fellow riders, and the media. But the season isn’t done yet and I’m aiming to learn Portimão as quickly as possible in order to end the season in even higher spirits!”

Alex Rins:

“Last weekend was a great experience for all the team, but we’re ready to fight again in Portugal! I want to get the best result possible and try to secure a 1-2 for the team. When I tried Portimão with the street bike it was very fun to ride, but it’s quite complex! It will be interesting to see what we can do here and I will work hard, as always, to give the team a super result to end the year.”