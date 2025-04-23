MX2: Double Podium For Everts And De Wolf In Switzerland

Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing delivered another double podium statement in MX2 at Round 6 of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Switzerland, with Kay de Wolf and Liam Everts both stepping onto the overall podium with second and third-place finishes.

Set against the postcard-worthy rolling countryside of northern Switzerland, the unique Easter MXGP weekend shifted racing to Monday – from its usual Sunday slot – and served up a gnarly, hard-pack challenge laced with sticky ruts and sharp edges at the Frauenfeld venue.

Following a dominant qualifying race win on Saturday, Kay de Wolf started Monday’s action from pole position for the first time this season. The defending champion made a strong start in MX2 Race One, settling into third before picking off rivals and moving into second by mid-race. Under intense pressure during the closing laps, he held firm to secure second place at the chequered flag. Teammate Liam Everts also impressed, moving into third and shadowing his teammate through the final laps to lock in a well-earned podium finish.

Race Two brought a different challenge. Under brighter afternoon skies, Everts launched well out of the gate again, holding third from the early laps, maintaining consistent pace throughout to claim another third-place finish. De Wolf, however, had to dig deep after a tough start and a small crash mid-moto dropped him outside the top five. Regrouping quickly, he mounted a late-race charge – making a dramatic final-lap pass to finish fourth and secure a place on the overall podium.

With 2-4 results, de Wolf ended the day third overall but crucially retained the MX2 red plate and continues to lead the championship. Everts’ consistent 3-3 finishes saw him take second overall, closing the gap in the standings as the season reaches its quarter mark.

With two Nestaan Husqvarna machines on the podium, continued Red Plate momentum, and another confidence-boosting performance, the team now heads to Águeda in two weeks’ time for the MXGP of Portugal on 4th May.

#1 – Kay de Wolf: “It was definitely a weekend of highs and lows. Winning the qualifying race on Saturday was a big positive – it was my first one of the season and felt really good. In the first moto I had decent pace and managed second, even though the lappers made things tricky near the end. The second moto was tougher – I had some clutch issues which made it a real challenge from the start. Still, we came away with solid points and I’m already focused on coming back stronger in Portugal.”



#26 – Liam Everts:“This was a really solid bounce-back weekend for me. Last time out was frustrating – I felt there was more on the table – so I’m happy with how things went here in Frauenfeld. In the first moto I was behind Kay, and in the second I was behind Andrea, but I just focused on staying calm, riding my lines, and keeping the pressure on. Three top-three finishes across the weekend feels great, and I’m looking forward to carrying this momentum into Agueda.”



Results – 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship, Round Six:

MX2 – Overall:

MX2 – Overall:

1. Simon Längenfelder (KTM) 50pts; 2. Liam Everts (Husqvarna) 40pts;3. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 40pts; 4. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 38pts; 11. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 20pts;

MX2 – Moto One:

1. Simon Längenfelder (KTM) 33:45.698; 2. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 33:54.110; 3. Liam Everts (Husqvarna) 33:54.727; 5. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 34:05.340; 6. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 34:06.173;



MX2 – Moto Two:

MX2 – Moto Two:

1. Simon Längenfelder (KTM) 33:38.608; 2. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 33:47.647; 3. Liam Everts (Husqvarna) 33:49.163; 4. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 33:58.289; 16. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 35:12.957;

MX2 – Standings:

1. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 281pts; 2. Simon Längenfelder (KTM) 278pts; 3. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 258pts; 4. Liam Everts (Husqvarna) 251pts; 7. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 189pts; 28. Marc-Antoine Rossi (KTM) 6pts;