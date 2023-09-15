MXGP and MX2 teams all set for final two rounds of FIM Motocross World Championship this weekend

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 Teams Primed for Penultimate MXGP Round in Maggiora

The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams are all set for the final two rounds of the FIM Motocross World Championship. This weekend, the 18th and penultimate round will be held at the iconic Maggiora MX Park in Italy, a track where many Yamaha riders have achieved success in the past.

Located approximately 75 kilometers from Milan, Maggiora is a hilly, tight, and twisty clay-based circuit that is popular among MXGP riders. Jeremy Seewer secured his second-ever podium finish in MX2 at Maggiora in 2017 and repeated the feat last year alongside teammate Maxime Renaux. Meanwhile, Glenn Coldenhoff achieved his first podium success in blue at this track back in 2021.

This weekend, Seewer arrives in Italy for the penultimate round of the MXGP World Championship with a hand on the MXGP bronze medal. He is currently third in points, 48 points ahead of his closest rival, Coldenhoff. As for ‘The Hoff’, his primary focus this weekend will be on achieving good starts. The Dutchman is confident that starting up front will lead to better results.

Since his return to action a month ago, Renaux has put in some impressive rides. Even though he is experiencing some pain and stiffness, the Frenchman’s confidence is growing, particularly after achieving a remarkable podium finish at the Grand Prix of Turkey just ten days ago. This weekend, the ‘959’ aims to keep moving forward while improving the strength and mobility in his foot.

In MX2, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Jago Geerts capitalized on the free weekend to rest his still-healing shoulder. With a few extra days of recovery under his belt, and as the winner of the MXGP of Italy in Maggiora last season, Geerts is determined to fight for the top spot again. Meanwhile, the team’s rookie, Rick Elzinga, will be lining up with the goal of solidifying his place inside the top-10.

At the same time, Yamaha is pleased to confirm the return of Thibault Benistant, who missed six Grand Prix rounds due to injury. Benistant is excited to be back on the gate, especially at Maggiora, the track where he secured his first-ever MX2 race victory.

Jeremy Seewer

3rd MXGP World Championship Standings, 676-points

“I had a nice weekend off. I decided at the last minute to go home to Switzerland to recharge my batteries. It was nice, I went to the lake and spent some time with my friends. It was just what I needed to get ready for the final two rounds. Then for Maggiora, my first ever podium on European soil was there. I love that place. I always love racing there, and I have many really good memories there. It’s a beautiful track. My goal is to fight for the top step.”

Glenn Coldenhoff

4th MXGP World Championship Standings, 628-points

“It was nice to have a weekend off. I was invited to go to MotoGP by Alpinestars who celebrated 60-years in MotoGP. It was amazing, I really enjoyed it! I’m looking forward to Maggiora. I tied with Jeffrey Herlings and Antonio Cairoli for the GP win there in 2021. This weekend, my main focus is to get good starts, because if I start well, the results will come automatically.”

Maxime Renaux

10th MXGP World Championship Standings, 302-points

“It had a nice weekend off to recover from Turkey, where I enjoyed some time at the MotoGP round in Misano. I really like Maggiora. I’ve done well there over the last two years, so I look forward to racing there again. The goal or me this weekend is to keep building, improving and to move closer to 100%.”

Jago Geerts

3rd MX2 World Championship Standings, 650-points

“I really needed that weekend off because I am still not 100%, so it was nice to have a few extra days to recover. I love old school tracks like Maggiora and I won the GP there last year so it’s a track that suits me well. This weekend I want to be on the box and battling for the win.”

Thibault Benistant

9th MX2 World Championship Standings, 462-points

“My recovery took a lot longer than we expected. But I’m back and I am looking forward to Maggiora. I have some really good memories there, like my first ever race win in MX2. I always enjoy riding there. The track has everything I like, like the uphills, downhills and big jumps and stuff. This weekend, my goal will be to ride relaxed and the way I know I can, and to just enjoy being back on the gate.”

Rick Elzinga

10th MX2 World Championship Standings, 352-points

“I got sick after Turkey, so I didn’t have the best week. I was just resting and trying to recover. I like the track in Maggiora, even though the time I raced there didn’t go to plan, but I am looking forward to having another chance at good results this year. The goal will be to start up front and to keep improving.”

